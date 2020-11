Human papilloma virus vaccine's efficacy and safety have been assessed in females but not males till now. A new analysis published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology shows that HPV vaccines are safe and well tolerated among males.



The side effects that may occur after immunization are similar in both sexes.



The analysis is done basing on reports of adverse events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System from January 1, 2006 to September 30, 2018.



‘New study focused on the evaluation of the safety profile of HPV vaccines in males, concluded the vaccine as safe and well tolerable.’

Read More..









Source: Medindia "To the best of our knowledge, this is one of the first studies focused on the evaluation of the safety profile of HPV vaccines in males," the authors wrote.Source: Medindia The analysis is done basing on reports of adverse events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System from January 1, 2006 to September 30, 2018.

Recommended Reading Human Papillomavirus Infection Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, depending on the human papillomavirus that causes it, can result in common warts or can cause cervical cancer. READ MORE Anal Warts Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs. READ MORE Cervical Cancer Cancer cervix refers to cancerous growth in the cervix and usually occurs in the transition called squamo-columnar junction. READ MORE Uterine Cancer Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and news on uterine cancer. READ MORE Vaccination for Children Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids. READ MORE