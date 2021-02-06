Study Provides Insights on COVID Risk in Dialysis Patients

COVID-19 risks were higher in dialysis patients who were older, had diabetes, lived in local communities with higher COVID-19 rates, as per the research in CJASN.



Risks were lower in patients who received dialysis in clinics with a higher number of available side rooms and that had mask policies for asymptomatic patients. No independent association was seen with sex, ethnicity, or measures of deprivation.



Researchers examined information on 5,755 patients who received dialysis in 51 clinics in London. Between March 2 and May 31, 2020, a total of 990 (17%) patients tested positive and 465 (8%) were admitted to hospitals with suspected COVID-19.



‘Apart from isolating confirmed cases, addressing factors that might reduce transmission from patients could reduce the impact of COVID-19.’

"The work also suggests that in addition to isolation of confirmed cases, addressing factors that might reduce transmission from patients without suspected or confirmed disease might provide an additional opportunity to further modify the impact of COVID-19 in this population."







