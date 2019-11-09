medindia

Study Provides Hope for People Living With Chronic Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 11, 2019 at 7:26 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

UCalgary and Stanford University scientists have revealed that the key to ending chronic pain is found in the brain.
Study Provides Hope for People Living With Chronic Pain
Study Provides Hope for People Living With Chronic Pain

When you experience severe pain, like breaking or shattering a bone, the pain isn't just felt at the sight of the injury. There is an entire network of receptors in your body running from the site of the injury, through your nervous system, along the spine and into the brain that reacts to tell you how much pain you are feeling. This system goes into high alert when the injury occurs, and then usually resets as you heal.

Show Full Article


However, sometimes, the system doesn't reset, and even though the injury has mended, nerve damage has caused your brain to be permanently altered. It means you still feel the pain, even though the injury has fully healed.

Dr. Gerald Zamponi, PhD, and a team with the Cumming School of Medicine's Hotchkiss Brain Institute (HBI) and researchers at Stanford University, California, have been investigating which brain circuits are changed by injury, in order to develop targeted therapies to reset the brain to stop chronic pain.

"It's a terrible situation for many people living with chronic pain, because there is often very little that works for them to control their pain," says Zamponi, senior associate dean (research) and a professor in the departments of Physiology & Pharmacology and Cell Biology & Anatomy at the CSM. "This doesn't just impact people who have experienced peripheral nerve damage. There are cases of people having a stroke and are experiencing severe pain afterward in another part of their body. It may also explain why some people who have lost a limb can still feel pain in the limb even though it's no longer there."

Working closely with Dr. Junting Huang, PhD, and Dr. Vinicius Gadotti, PhD, co-first authors on the study, along with Dr. Zizhen Zhang, PhD, the team utilized optogenetics to study the neuron connections in the brains of mice. Optogenetics allow scientists to use light to target and control individual neurons in the brain. With this tool, researchers are able to map a pathway showing which neurons are communicating with each other to process a pain signal and then communicate this information all the way back through the spine where painful stimuli are first processed.

"We've known that certain parts of the brain are important for pain, but now we've been able to identify a long range circuit in the brain that carries the message and we've been able to show how it is altered during chronic pain states," says Zamponi who is also a member of the CSM's Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute.

Much of the research for chronic pain has been focused on the spinal cord and targeting nerve fibres where the pain response is processed. Treatment with current pain relief medications is often ineffective and can have serious side effects.

Working with mice, Zamponi's lab has proven that targeting certain pathways in the brain can interfere with the pain signal and stop pain sensation.

"If you understand how the brain rewires itself, you can interfere with that and you can restore it. That's important," says Zamponi. "If you think about it, there are some drugs you don't want to give to kids who have chronic pain. What if you could non-invasively stimulate certain brain regions or inhibit them, and bring pain relief that way? I think it would be a tremendous, alternative approach to taking drugs."

Zamponi expects the results the lab has seen in mice will be comparable in humans. While the human brain is very complex, the communication network is similar in the animal brain. Findings are published in Nature Neuroscience.

The Zamponi lab is already applying this research to investigate how this brain circuit interacts with other parts of the brain involved in more complex behaviours like the interaction between pain pathways and addiction, depression, and anxiety.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Conventional treatment for nerve pain produces mixed results, but exercises are known to be very effective. Find out how to relieve nerve pain with exercise.

Quiz on Painkillers

The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and ...

Gastroesophageal Reflux Linked to Chronic Pain in Temporomandibular Joint

People with a history of gastroesophageal reflux (GERD) have a higher risk of temporomandibular disorder and poor sleep; anxiety contributes to this association, finds a new study.

Nearly 5.4 Million Cancer Survivors Suffer Chronic Pain: Study

One in six survivors (16%), representing about 2.5 million people in the U.S., reported suffering from high impact chronic pain that restricts daily functioning.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is rare chronic pain disorder usually involving an arm or leg. It may follow injury, less commonly after surgery, stroke or heart attack. The cause is unknown

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Thoracic Outlet SyndromeHow to Cope with Cancer PainComplex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

What's New on Medindia

Just 1 or 2 Daytime Naps a Week can Reduce Heart Attack, Stroke Risk

Antibiotics in Preterm Infants May Affect Their Healthy Gut Bacteria

Try Out Variety: Smart Way to Get Your Kids to Eat Veggies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive