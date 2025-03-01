Study on Calcium and Vasopressin`s Role in Traumatic Brain Injuries

A study on the efficacy of calcium and vasopressin in treating traumatic brain injuries with blood loss.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is set to conduct a study to find the efficacy of calcium, vasopressin, or both in treating traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients with blood loss.
Traumatic Brain Injury and Its SymptomsTraumatic brain injury occurs when an external force causes damage to the brain like accidents and falls. It can range from mild concussions to severe brain damage. Symptoms include headaches, confusion, memory loss, motor dysfunction, or coma.
The CAlcium and VAsopressin following Injury Early Resuscitation (CAVALIER) trial will include approximately 1,050 people aged 18 to 90. Patients who have traumatic injuries with loss of blood may be enrolled by participating emergency medical personnel during their transportation to the hospital or after arrival at University Medical Center Hospital.
What is the CAVALIER TrialCAVALIER is an Exception from Informed Consent (EFIC) trial, meaning that, the trial requires performing a potentially life-saving intervention in people who are too injured to give permission. This study will look at treatment for patients who have a traumatic injury and have lost a lot of blood.
These patients are too injured to be permitted to receive the study drug. Permission for continued participation will be obtained from patients once they are able, or from their family members, as soon as possible.
Source-Eurekalert