About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Study on Calcium and Vasopressin's Role in Traumatic Brain Injuries

by Swethapriya Sampath on Mar 1 2025 2:16 PM

A study on the efficacy of calcium and vasopressin in treating traumatic brain injuries with blood loss.

Study on Calcium and Vasopressin`s Role in Traumatic Brain Injuries
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is set to conduct a study to find the efficacy of calcium, vasopressin, or both in treating traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients with blood loss.

Traumatic Brain Injury and Its Symptoms

Traumatic brain injury occurs when an external force causes damage to the brain like accidents and falls. It can range from mild concussions to severe brain damage. Symptoms include headaches, confusion, memory loss, motor dysfunction, or coma.

Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
The CAlcium and VAsopressin following Injury Early Resuscitation (CAVALIER) trial will include approximately 1,050 people aged 18 to 90. Patients who have traumatic injuries with loss of blood may be enrolled by participating emergency medical personnel during their transportation to the hospital or after arrival at University Medical Center Hospital.

What is the CAVALIER Trial

CAVALIER is an Exception from Informed Consent (EFIC) trial, meaning that, the trial requires performing a potentially life-saving intervention in people who are too injured to give permission. This study will look at treatment for patients who have a traumatic injury and have lost a lot of blood.

These patients are too injured to be permitted to receive the study drug. Permission for continued participation will be obtained from patients once they are able, or from their family members, as soon as possible.

Smartphone App May Help Detect Traumatic Brain Injury
Smartphone App May Help Detect Traumatic Brain Injury
PupilScreen aims to fill that gap by giving the first capability to measure an objective biomarker of concussion in the field.


Source-Eurekalert
Traumatic Brain Injury Prognosis Predicted by Blood Test
Traumatic Brain Injury Prognosis Predicted by Blood Test
Traumatic brain injury outcome can now be predicted with an easy to administer, safe and inexpensive blood test.
Traumatic Brain Injury: Risks for Older Adults and Men
Traumatic Brain Injury: Risks for Older Adults and Men
Explore 2021 TBI-related death statistics, revealing higher risks for men, older adults, and specific ethnic groups.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional