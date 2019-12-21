medindia

Study Offers New Insights into Thyroid Cancer Rates in US

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 21, 2019 at 1:13 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In the US, the rates of thyroid cancer appeared to have plateaued in recent years after decades on the rise, stated an analysis. That increase was mostly attributed to more screening and imaging over the last three decades that detected many small thyroid cancers.
Study Offers New Insights into Thyroid Cancer Rates in US
Study Offers New Insights into Thyroid Cancer Rates in US

Researchers in this observational study used cancer surveillance registry data to examine changes in rates of new cases of thyroid cancer in the U.S. from 1992 to 2016. The rate of increase slowed from 2009 to 2014 (13.8 to 14.7 per 100,000) and the rate has been stable since 2014 (from 14.7 to 14.1 per 100,000).

Show Full Article


The rate changes possibly may be due to a decline in the occurrence of thyroid cancer but the changes happened when there was a greater understanding about overdiagnosis of thyroid cancer and practice guidelines changed so a less intensive workup of thyroid nodules is a more likely explanation. Limitations of the study include that observational analyses like these cannot determine causality and the results may not be generalizable to other areas of the U.S. beyond the regions included in the registry data.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Jennifer L. Marti, M.D., Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, and coauthors. (doi:10.1001/jama.2019.18528)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Papillary Thyroid Cancer

Papillary thyroid cancer accounts for almost 80 % of all thyroid cancer cases. Surgery and radioiodine therapy are the mostly used treatment options.

Thyroid Cancer

"Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck," that's what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.

Quiz on Thyroid Cancer

The thyroid is a small gland, but yet this gland controls functions of the entire body. Cancer of the thyroid can have serious consequences and should be diagnosed and treated early. Test your knowledge on thyroid cancer by taking this ...

Low Dose Radiation Prevents Recurrence in Low-Risk Thyroid Cancer Patients

Patients with low-risk thyroid cancer can be safely treated with low dose radiotherapy following surgery to prevent recurrence, according to the findings of the longest running clinical trial in the world.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.

Hypothyroidism

Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Iodine Deficiency Disorder

To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.

Radiation Hazards

Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms breaks some chemical bonds.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Iodine Deficiency DisorderHyperthyroidismHypothyroidismCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtThyroid CancerRadiation HazardsCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Minamata Disease

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems

Overeating - Not Lack of Exercise - Could be the Root Cause of Obesity
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive