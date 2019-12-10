medindia

Study Offers Fresh Insights into How to Protect Premature Babies from Common Brain Disorder

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 12, 2019 at 11:09 PM Child Health News
The new cause of 'water on the brain' involving receptors that disruptors fluid flow has been identified by Sanford Burnham Prebys scientists. The study was conducted by Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute scientists and published in Science Advances.
"The brain structure of premature infants is extraordinarily fragile," says Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the study and professor and senior vice president of Neuroscience Drug Discovery at Sanford Burnham Prebys. "Our hope is that by developing a neuroprotective medicine, we can stop the brain condition from ever occurring and give these infants a normal life."

Approximately one in 1,000 babies develops hydrocephalus, a lifelong ailment that occurs when excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain. In premature babies--born before 37 weeks of gestation--the condition is often preceded by bleeding in the brain, called intraventricular hemorrhage.

The only treatment for hydrocephalus is brain surgery to place a mechanical shunt that drains away excess fluid. Due to repeated infections and shunt failure, follow-up surgeries are nearly always required as the child grows to adulthood. Depending on the extent of the injury, intellectual, cognitive, social and emotional development may be impaired. No preventive or curative treatment exists.

"Medical treatment to prevent hydrocephalus, commonly known as 'water on the brain', in premature babies is an important goal," says Shenandoah Robinson, M.D., a professor of neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. "This research builds on an exciting body of emerging work that suggests medical treatment to repair motile cilia, the delicate fibers that propel cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, can potentially spare these fragile newborns a lifetime of recurrent surgeries, and perhaps neurodevelopmental disabilities."

This research expands upon Chun's previous proof-of-concept work that implicated lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) receptors as a key driver of hydrocephalus following brain bleeding in premature babies. In the study, he and his team developed a new mouse model that better mirrors the onset of the condition in preterm babies--a major hurdle to understanding and treating the disorder. Using the new model, the researchers determined that LPA acts through specific receptors--proteins on the surface of brain cells--to disable cilia and also kill the cells from which the cilia extend. As a result, cerebrospinal fluid flow produced by beating cilia is disrupted, causing hydrocephalus. The scientists also determined that treating the mice with commercially available compounds that block the LPA receptor--the protein LPA interacts with to signal these changes--prevented excess fluid from accumulating in the brain.

"To produce effective medicines for use in babies, we need much more mechanistic information, which can be studied in animals," says Chun. "Using our improved model for hydrocephalus, which approximates what is currently encountered by premature infants, we hope to better identify drug candidates for treating hydrocephalus."

Source: Eurekalert

Hydrocephalus

Hydrocephalus is an accumulation of the cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. Genetic abnormalities and infections are the main causes, which are treated with shunts.

Babies With Hydrocephalus Caused by Toxoplasmosis Have Good Outcomes With Prompt Treatment: Study

Prompt treatment led to substantially improved outcomes for children with hydrocephalus, said researchers.

Exceptional Surgical Intervention Offers Hope to a 2-Year Old Kid with Hydrocephalus

A remarkable surgical intervention led by a pediatric team at University of Montreal offers hope to a two-year-old girl with an extreme form of hydrocephalus.

Infection-Caused Hydrocephalus Can Be Treated in Two Approaches

Reducing the risk of infection is the key to treating hydrocephalus. Shunting and pressure reduction in the brain are the two ways to treat hydrocephalus.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Chiari Malformations

Arnold–Chiari Malformation, more commonly known as Chiari Malformation, is a group of complex structural defects in the brain that manifest during various stages of growth and development. Malformation are usually diagnosed with the help of MRI test.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Patent Ductus Arteriosus is a congenital defect of the heart where the fetal passage between pulmonary artery and aorta remains open and causes excess pulmonary blood flow.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

