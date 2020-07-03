Study Links Alcohol Use Disorder to Psychiatric Conditions

The study used data from two independent research samples, which both represented the noninstitutionalized, adult US population. Across both samples, approximately 48,000 participants reported having drunk alcohol within the previous year, and had provided information on their alcohol use, alcohol use disorder symptoms, and on symptoms and diagnoses of other psychiatric disorders. Through statistical analysis, the researchers found that individuals with more severe AUD experienced a greater number of psychiatric symptoms than those with milder AUD, whether looking across groups of psychiatric disorders or at specific (diagnosed) disorders in isolation. The findings were observed across both research samples and were broadly consistent for men and women. This suggests that an AUD diagnosis may predispose not only for a range of other psychiatric conditions, but for more severe variations of them.
The findings regarding severity have important clinical implications; for example, patients with co-occuring AUD and psychiatric conditions may benefit from different or more intensive interventions. The results also support a potential role for 'transdiagnostic-oriented' treatment, which seeks to address common features of related disorders rather than an individual disorder on its own. However, the researchers note that a more in-depth understanding of the causal relationships between AUD and other psychiatric disorders may be needed to further improve patient management.
Source: Newswise