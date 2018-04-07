medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Study Identifies Mechanism Leading to Cortical Malformation from Brain-only Mutations

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 4, 2018 at 1:15 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Formation of primary cilia, one of cellular organelles, was disrupted in MTOR mutation-carrying neurons and demonstrated that this ciliary disruption was a cause of cortical dyslamination in focal malformations of cortical development (FMCDs), found the Korean research team led by Professor Jeong Ho Lee at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). The study results are published in Neuron.
Study Identifies Mechanism Leading to Cortical Malformation from Brain-only Mutations
Study Identifies Mechanism Leading to Cortical Malformation from Brain-only Mutations

FMCDs are the most common causes of medically refractory epilepsy in children and are highly associated with intellectual disability, developmental delay, and autism-spectrum disorders. Despite a broad spectrum of cortical abnormalities in FMCDs, the defective migration of neuronal cells is considered a key pathological hallmark.

The research team previously demonstrated that brain-only mutations in the mechanistic target of rapamycin (MTOR) gene causes focal cortical dysplasia, one major form of FMCDs leading to intractable epilepsy in children. However, the molecular mechanisms by which brain-only mutations in MTOR lead to cortical dyslamination and defective neuronal migration in FMCDs remain unclear.

To study the molecular mechanism of brain cortical dyslamination, the research team utilized patients' brain tissues and modeled the MTOR mutation-carrying cell and animal models recapitulating the pathogenesis and symptoms of FMCD patients.

MTOR mutations prevented degradation of the OFD1 protein, one of the negative regulators of ciliary formation. As a result, the OFD1 protein was abnormally accumulated in MTOR mutation-carrying neurons, causing focal cortical dyslamination. By suppressing the expression of the OFD1 protein, the research team was able to rescue the defective formation of primary cilia, leading to the restoration of cortical dyslamination and defective neuronal migration considerably.

Based on these results, the research team is carrying out further research to develop novel therapeutics for patients with FMCDs caused by brain-only mutations.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability

Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.

Quiz on Autism

Quiz on Autism

It is difficult to distinguish between the myths and facts where autism is concerned. Test your knowledge on the facts of autism with this ...

Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

McArdle Disease

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

More News on:

McArdle Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...