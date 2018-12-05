medindia
Study Identifies a Key Protein in Sperm Tail Assembly

by Anjali Aryamvally on  May 12, 2018 at 1:10 PM
New study identifies the critical role played by a protein called CENTROBIN in sperm tail development. The study was led by ICREA Research Professor Cayetano Gonzalez at the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), in collaboration with Giuliano Callaini's team at the University of Siena in Italy. The study is published in The Journal of Cell Biology.
In flies, as in humans, the sperm cell (spermatozoon) is made up of the cell body proper, also referred to as the sperm "head", and the flagellum. The flagellum, also called the sperm "tail", is a slender lash-like appendage that protrudes from the cell body. By beating their tails, sperm cells swim to the female reproductive cell (oocyte) and fertilise it. A bundle of microtubules that span the entire length of the tail is critical for flagellar beating. These microtubules are arranged in a characteristic radial symmetry that has been conserved throughout evolution and is templated by a small organelle called the basal body, which sits at the base of the flagellum.

Using the vinegar fly Drosophila melanogaster as a model to study how the sperm tail develops, Gonzalez's Cell Division Lab has found that CENTROBIN plays a critical role in the assembly of a subset of microtubules within basal bodies. In the absence of CENTROBIN, basal bodies lack these microtubules, as do the non-motile tails that they template. Consequently, CENTROBIN mutant males are sterile.

A human condition: "easily decapitated spermatozoa defect'

In addition to the faulty microtubule array within the tail, the head-to-tail link is often severed in CENTROBIN mutant sperm. This effect is reminiscent of a human male sterility condition known as the "easily decapitated spermatozoa defect'. Semen from individuals affected by this condition appears normal, but minimal micro-manipulation, such as that required for in vitro fertilisation, results in sperm heads that are separated from their tails and thus that cannot swim.

In summary, the recent article demonstrates that CENTROBIN, which is well conserved between humans and flies, is a positive regulator of normal flagellum development. Remarkably, a previous study by the same group showed that CENTROBIN exerts a negative effect in the development of primary cilia. Primary cilia are a shorter version of flagella that are present in certain neurons in the fly and in many cell types in humans, where they function as sensors of external stimuli. Like flagella, primary cilia contain a microtubule array that is templated by the basal body.

Taken together, these results reveal the multifunctional nature of CENTROBIN, a protein that plays opposing roles in distinct cell types in the same organism.



Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

Low Sperm Count may Result in Other Problems and Not Just Fertility

Low Sperm Count may Result in Other Problems and Not Just Fertility

Fertility not the only thing you should be worried about if you have a Low sperm count, finds a new study. It can result in metabolic alterations, cardiovascular risk, and low bone mass.

New Structure Spotted in Human Sperm Tails

New Structure Spotted in Human Sperm Tails

New nanostructure inside human sperm tails is identified using cryo-electron tomography by a research team.

Power of Sperm Motility can be Harnessed to Deliver Drugs

Power of Sperm Motility can be Harnessed to Deliver Drugs

Sperm might be used as a new potential drug carrier to treat gynecological cancer or diseases. The fundamental principle is to deliver drugs specifically to the cancer cells.

Human Sperm may Serve as Biomarkers of the Future Health of Newborns

Human Sperm may Serve as Biomarkers of the Future Health of Newborns

Study analyses the father's contribution to the life course of the child as well as the current state of paternal health.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Premature Ejaculation

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs before either of the partners is ready for it.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

More News on:

Genetics of Male Infertility Artificial Insemination Varicocele Premature Ejaculation Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Sex Numbers Magical Millets for Your Health The Basics of Baby Food Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

What's New on Medindia

Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi''s live-attenuated tetravalent ...

 Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotic Medications

Antipsychotics are the class of drugs which help in treating mental disorders like schizophrenia, ...

 View All

