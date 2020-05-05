Study Highlights Drug Usage Pattern From Old to Young

Up until now, research into the demographics of drug use has focused more on age, finding that midlife is the riskiest time for drug-related death, but Burke and colleagues saw that the year a person was born also has a large effect.For the study, lead author Hawre Jalal, Ph.D., assistant professor of health policy and management at Pitt Public Health, analyzed 661,565 drug overdose deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1979 to 2017, plotting death rate as a function of both age and either birth year or generation.Phases map onto the previously identified drug waves that came with the waxing and waning popularity of prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl, each in turn.Peering within each generation, Jalal and colleagues saw a steady march toward greater overdose risk at younger ages for each successive birth year, which they found quite surprising."There's no reason why the lines should be fanning like this," Jalal said. "If you look at breast cancer, for example, or any other mortality curves, they don't look like that."It's not clear why this is happening, Jalal said, but the pattern is too clean to chalk up to chance. And an overall rise in drug overdose deaths -- although that is happening in the background of these data -- does not explain away the results presented in this study.Burke uses an analogy borrowed from infectious diseases to explain the progressive shift of drug overdose deaths to younger ages."There is an epidemic going on. And just like an infectious disease, there is a transmission," said Burke, also a professor in Pitt Public Health's Department of Epidemiology. "In this case, it propagates from older to younger age groups."Burke hopes that the highly regular patterns uncovered in this analysis will give policy makers a tool for testing whether their measures to curb drug overdose deaths are working over the long term -- any effective intervention should disrupt the pattern.Source: Eurekalert