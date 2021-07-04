Study Reveals Cause of Anaphylaxis After COVID-19 Vaccination

Subsequently further cases of suspected anaphylaxis to the Pfizer vaccine were reported. The authors note that very few people are allergic to PEG, and they provide a guide to identifying those who are at risk.
"This preliminary report confirms PEG as a cause of anaphylaxis to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, for the first time," they wrote. "COVID-19 vaccine anaphylaxis and PEG allergy are both rare, so proof of PEG as the cause in one case of vaccine anaphylaxis is important.
However, it is important to emphasize that PEG allergy is rare and that COVID-19 vaccines remain safe."
Source: Eurekalert