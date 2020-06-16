by Colleen Fleiss on  June 16, 2020 at 3:24 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Explores the Effect of Romosozumab in Osteoporosis
In postmenopausal women with severe osteoporosis at high risk of bone fractures, romosozumab was found to offer positive effects followed by treatment with alendronic acid in comparison with the appropriate comparator therapy (here: treatment with alendronic acid alone), said the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG).

In summary, IQWiG sees an indication of considerable added benefit for postmenopausal women with advanced osteoporosis at high risk of fracture if they are treated with romosozumab (followed by alendronic acid).

More than 540 000 women affected


Osteoporosis is a common age-related bone disease. As the bone becomes thinner and more porous, the risk of fracture is increased. Besides fractures of the spine ("vertebral fractures"), the most typical sites of fracture are the hip, the pelvis, the upper arm and the forearm ("non-vertebral fractures"). About 80 per cent of all cases of osteoporosis affect women after menopause. In Germany, more than 540 000 of these women have severe, i.e. advanced osteoporosis at high risk of fracture. The number of affected women in the statutory health insurance is about 475 000.

Randomized controlled trial of two years with over 4000 participants

The IQWiG assessment of the added benefit of romosozumab was based on the ARCH study submitted by the drug manufacturer. 4093 postmenopausal women with severe osteoporosis at high risk of fracture participated in this randomized controlled trial (RCT). Half of the women were treated with romosozumab for 12 months, whereas the other half received alendronic acid. Participants in both study arms then received alendronic acid for at least another 12 months. Primary outcomes of the ARCH study were the occurrence of new vertebral fractures and new clinical fractures.

Overall indication of considerable added benefit

The ARCH study showed a statistically significant difference between the treatment arms for the patient-relevant outcome "clinical vertebral fracture": 0.9 of the patients initially treated with romosozumab had vertebral fractures, whereas this number was 2.1% in patients only treated with alendronic acid. This resulted in an indication of a considerable added benefit for this outcome.

For the outcome "major non-vertebral fracture" (e.g. fractures of the hip, the pelvis, the upper arm or the forearm), the ARCH study also showed an advantage of romosozumab in comparison with alendronic acid: These fractures occurred in 7.1% of the patients in the romosozumab group, and in 9.6% of the patients in the comparator group. The IQWiG project team derived an indication of a minor added benefit from this.

In summary, IQWiG sees an indication of considerable added benefit for postmenopausal women with severe osteoporosis at high risk of fracture if they are treated with romosozumab (followed by alendronic acid).

G BA decides on the extent of added benefit

This dossier assessment is part of the early benefit assessment according to the Act on the Reform of the Market for Medicinal Products (AMNOG) supervised by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA). After publication of the dossier assessment, the G-BA conducts a commenting procedure and makes a decision on the extent of the added benefit.

More English-language information will be available soon (Sections 2.1 to 2.5 of the dossier assessment as well as easily understandable information on informedhealth.org). If you would like to be informed when these documents are available, please send an e-mail to info@iqwig.de.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis
READ MORE
Quiz on Fractures
A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how ...
READ MORE
Osteoporosis Risk Chart
Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart predicts your risk of developing osteoporosis that leads to brittle bones and fracture. Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D prevents osteoporosis.
READ MORE
Romosozumab Increases Bone Mineral Density, Bone Content Compared With Teriparatide
A new study shows that in postmenopausal women with low bone mass, romosozumab significantly increased bone mineral density and bone content in both the spine and hip compared to baseline, and also compared with the commonly prescribed anabolic ...
READ MORE
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.
READ MORE
Colle’s Fracture
Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.
READ MORE
Fracture
A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.
READ MORE
Kyphosis
Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.
READ MORE
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE
Screening for Osteoporosis
The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

FractureRicketsOsteoporosisLifestyle And OsteoporosisKyphosisColle’s FractureFracture Neck of FemurBack Pain at Workplace: Prevention and ExercisesScreening for OsteoporosisBone Health