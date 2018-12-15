medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Study Explains Why Urinary Tract Infection Recurs in Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 15, 2018 at 10:15 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Recurrence of urinary tract infection depends on the bacterial strain, found new study published in journal PLOS Pathogens by Thomas Hannan and Scott Hultgren of Washington University School of Medicine, and colleagues. As noted by the authors, the study suggests that the development of a broad-spectrum vaccine should take into account the genetically diverse pathogens that women encounter in the community.
Study Explains Why Urinary Tract Infection Recurs in Patients
Study Explains Why Urinary Tract Infection Recurs in Patients

Many patients suffer from highly recurrent urinary tract infections caused by Escherichia coli, which are genetically diverse bacteria. A better understanding of host-pathogen interactions is urgently needed for effective drug and vaccine development in the era of increasing antibiotic resistance. To address this gap in knowledge, Hannan and Hultgren used a mouse model to compare the effects of two E. coli strains that cause urinary tract infections.

They found that one strain, UTI89, could infect the bladder indefinitely, whereas strain CFT073 was always cleared within eight weeks. After mice had a CFT073 infection and antibiotic treatment, they were protected from a CFT073 challenge infection, but were susceptible to a UTI89 challenge infection. By contrast, mice with a UTI89 infection and antibiotics were susceptible to recurrent urinary tract infections when challenged with either strain.

Depleting T cells, immune cells important for developing protection against infection, prevented mice from clearing their CFT073 infections and made them susceptible to recurrent CFT073 urinary tract infections.

The findings show that infection with one E. coli strain could trigger a protective immune response, while another strain sidestepped this response. According to the authors, the results shed new light on immune responses to urinary tract infections and may be important for drug and vaccine development.

The authors conclude, "This study shows that some bacteria hide from the immune system to cause urinary tract infections again and again."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Urinary tract infections are caused mainly by E.coli and can occur during pregnancy. If not treated, risk of complications in mother and fetus is high.

Quiz on Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

A urinary tract infection is infection of the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Take the following quiz to test your knowledge about this commonly occurring ...

Drinking Enough Water Could Keep Urinary Tract Infections Away

Drinking more water is a safe and inexpensive alternative strategy to prescribing antimicrobial treatment to try to prevent UTIs.

Cystitis

Cystitis is an inflammation of the urinary bladder. Cysitis is caused by bacteria and women are more likely get an infection after sexual intercourse.

Cystoscopy

Cystoscopy is a procedure wherein the urologist visualizes the lining of the urinary bladder and the urethral tube that carries urine out of the body.

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination

Prune Belly Syndrome

Prune belly syndrome is characterized by an absence of abdominal muscles, severe abnormality of the urinary tract and undescended testes

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Cystitis Cystoscopy Urinary Tract Infection Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Diet for Kidney stones Flu Stones in Urinary Tract Interstitial Cystitis Prune Belly Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Nutritional Yeast - Is it Good for You?

Health Benefits of Pulasan

Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive