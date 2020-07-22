by Colleen Fleiss on  July 22, 2020 at 12:57 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Study Explains Why Some Women Don't Need Pain Relief During Childbirth
Key genetic variant that acts as a natural epidural was found to help explain why women who do not need pain relief during childbirth, said University of Cambridge scientists and their study was published in the journal Cell Reports. The researchers explain how the variant limits the ability of nerve cells to send pain signals to the brain.

Childbirth is widely recognized as a painful experience. However, every woman's experience of labor and birth is unique, and the level of discomfort and pain experienced during labor varies substantially between women.

A collaboration between clinicians and scientists based at Addenbrooke's Hospital, part of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), and the University of Cambridge sought to investigate why some mothers report less pain during labor.


A group of women was recruited and characterized by the team led by Dr Michael Lee from the University's Division of Anesthesia. All the women had carried their first-born to full term and did not request any pain relief during an uncomplicated vaginal delivery. Dr Lee and colleagues carried out a number of tests on the women, including applying heat and pressure to their arms and getting them to plunge their hands into icy water.

Compared to a control group of women that experienced similar births, but were given pain relief, the test group showed higher pain thresholds for heat, cold and mechanical pressure, consistent with them not requesting pain relief during childbirth. The researchers found no differences in the emotional and cognitive abilities of either group, suggesting an intrinsic difference in their ability to detect pain.

"It is unusual for women to not request gas and air, or epidural for pain relief during labour, particularly when delivering for the first time," said Dr Lee, joint first author. "When we tested these women, it was clear their pain threshold was generally much higher than it was for other women."

Next, senior co-author, Professor Geoff Woods, and his colleagues at the Cambridge Institute for Medical Research sequenced the genetic code of both groups of women and found that those in the test group had a higher-than-expected prevalence of a rare variant of the gene KCNG4. It's estimated that one approximately 1 in 100 women carry this variant.

KCNG4 provides the code for the production of a protein that forms part of a 'gate', controlling the electric signal that flows along our nerve cells. As the joint first author Dr Van Lu showed, sensitivity of this gatekeeper to electric signals that had the ability to open the gate and turn nerves on was reduced by the rare variant.

This was confirmed in a study involving mice led by Dr Ewan St. John Smith from the Department of Pharmacology, who showed that the threshold at which the 'defective' gates open, and hence the nerve cell switches 'on', is higher - which may explain why women with this rare gene variant experience less pain during childbirth.

Dr St. John Smith, senior co-author, explained: "The genetic variant that we found in women who feel less pain during childbirth leads to a 'defect' in the formation of the switch on the nerve cells. In fact, this defect acts like a natural epidural. It means it takes a much greater signal - in other words, stronger contractions during labor - to switch it on. This makes it less likely that pain signals can reach the brain."

"Not only have we identified a genetic variant in a new player underlying different pain sensitivities," added senior co-author Professor Frank Reimann, "but we hope this can open avenues to the development of new drugs to manage pain."

"This approach of studying individuals who show unexpected extremes of pain experience also may find wider application in other contexts, helping us understand how we experience pain and develop new drugs to treat it," said Professor David Menon, senior co-author.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor
Childbirth is one of the most marvelous and memorable segment in a woman's life that calls for celebration. Knowledge about labor and delivery can ease unnecessary fear, ensuring a unique experience.
READ MORE
Learn About Pregnancy - Animation
Pregnancy Labor is caused by series of progressive expulsive contractions by the uterus and results in delivery of the baby from the mothers womb to the outside world.
READ MORE
Lower Mortality from Induction of Labor at 41 Weeks: Study
Inducing labor after 41 instead of 42 full weeks' pregnancy appears to be safer in terms of perinatal survival, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor is Safe with Rare Side Effects
Nitrous oxide (N2O) is a useful, safe option for labor analgesia for newborn children as well as laboring individuals, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief
Conventional treatment for nerve pain produces mixed results, but exercises are known to be very effective. Find out how to relieve nerve pain with exercise.
READ MORE
Pain Management for Burn Injuries
Pain management after a burn injury deals with how to treat the burn pain starting with the acute injury, through the healing and up to the rehabilitation phase.
READ MORE
Pregnancy Exercises and Massages
Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.
READ MORE
Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally
An article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently.
READ MORE
Sciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief
Sciatica pain can make everyday chores a battle. Try these sciatic pain relief exercises explained with illustrations to overcome the pain and numbness that can improve your quality of life.
READ MORE
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
Top 15 Natural Painkillers
Natural painkillers, such as herbs and spices can relieve pain too. They can be as potent and effective as prescription drugs without unwanted side effects.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Breech Presentation and DeliveryPregnancy Exercises and MassagesThe Magic Feeling of Being A MotherRemedies to Treat Diabetes NaturallyThoracic Outlet SyndromeExercising Tips For Nerve Pain ReliefTop 15 Natural PainkillersPain Management for Burn InjuriesSciatica Exercises: Stretches for Pain Relief