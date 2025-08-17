About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Study Explains Why Loss of Smell Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer's

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 17 2025 11:42 PM

In Alzheimer’s, exposed phosphatidylserine acts as an ‘eat-me’ signal for microglia, driving harmful loss of smell-related neurons.

Study Explains Why Loss of Smell Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer`s
A new study from researchers in Germany sheds light on why a declining sense of smell often appears years before memory loss in people with Alzheimer’s disease. (1 Trusted Source
Early Locus Coeruleus noradrenergic axon loss drives olfactory dysfunction in Alzheimerâ€™s disease

Go to source)
Scientists at the DZNE (German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases) and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU) report that the brain’s own immune system may mistakenly attack nerve fibres essential for processing odors. Their findings, published in Nature Communications, could open new avenues for earlier detection and treatment of Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Immune Cells at the Center of the Mystery

The team discovered that microglia—immune cells in the brain—seem to dismantle the connections between the olfactory bulb, which processes smells, and the locus coeruleus, a region involved in blood flow, sleep regulation, and sensory processing.

“Our study suggests that in early Alzheimer’s disease, changes occur in the nerve fibres linking the locus coeruleus to the olfactory bulb,” said Dr. Lars Paeger, lead researcher at DZNE and LMU. “These changes flag the fibres as defective, prompting microglia to break them down.”

A Molecular “Eat-me” Signal

The researchers observed shifts in the composition of nerve cell membranes. Normally, phosphatidylserine is found inside the membrane, but in Alzheimer’s, it appears on the outside—acting as an “eat-me” signal that triggers microglia to remove the fibres.

Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease
Genetics of Alzheimer´s disease
There are numerous genes that have been discovered that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease and indicate increased risk, aiding genetic counseling and better care.
This process resembles synaptic pruning, a natural mechanism that eliminates unnecessary neuronal connections, but in this case it targets vital fibres that support the sense of smell.

The conclusions were drawn from studies in both animal models and human brain tissue, supported by PET imaging. This dual approach strengthens the evidence that immune-driven fibre loss is a key factor in Alzheimer’s-related smell decline.

Advertisement
Anosmia
Anosmia
Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.
Loss of smell is one of the earliest non-cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s, often appearing long before memory problems. By uncovering the biological mechanism behind this symptom, researchers hope to pave the way for new diagnostic tools.

“These insights could help identify individuals at risk of Alzheimer’s before cognitive decline sets in,” said Paeger. “Early recognition may allow for preventive strategies and more effective interventions.”

Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Quiz On Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...
Reference:
  1. Early Locus Coeruleus noradrenergic axon loss drives olfactory dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-62500-8)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional