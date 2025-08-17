Study Explains Why Loss of Smell Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer`s

In Alzheimer’s, exposed phosphatidylserine acts as an ‘eat-me’ signal for microglia, driving harmful loss of smell-related neurons.

A new study from researchers in Germany sheds light onScientists at the DZNE (German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases) and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU) report that the brain’s own immune system may mistakenly attack nerve fibres essential for processing odors. Their findings, published incould open new avenues for earlier detection and treatment of Alzheimer’s.The team discovered that“Our study suggests that in early Alzheimer’s disease, changes occur in the nerve fibres linking the locus coeruleus to the olfactory bulb,” said Dr. Lars Paeger, lead researcher at DZNE and LMU. “These changes flag the fibres as defective, prompting microglia to break them down.”The researchers observed shifts in the composition of nerve cell membranes. Normally, phosphatidylserine is found inside the membrane, but in Alzheimer’s, it appears on the outside—acting as an “eat-me” signal that triggers microglia to remove the fibres.This process resembles synaptic pruning, a natural mechanism that eliminates unnecessary neuronal connections, but in this case it targets vital fibres that support the sense of smell.The conclusions were drawn from studies in both animal models and human brain tissue, supported by PET imaging. This dual approach strengthens the evidence that immune-driven fibre loss is a key factor in Alzheimer’s-related smell decline.By uncovering the biological mechanism behind this symptom, researchers hope to pave the way for new diagnostic tools.“These insights could help identify individuals at risk of Alzheimer’s before cognitive decline sets in,” said Paeger. “Early recognition may allow for preventive strategies and more effective interventions.”Source-Medindia