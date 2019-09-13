medindia

Study Explains How Eyes Might be Windows to the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 13, 2019 at 11:21 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Measuring a person's pupil dilation while taking cognitive test was found to a low-cost method to aid in screening people at a higher risk for Alzheimer's disease before cognitive decline begins, stated new study published online in Neurobiology of Aging and carried out by University of California San Diego School of Medicine scientists. Alzheimer's disease (AD) begins to alter and damage the brain years -- even decades -- before symptoms appear, making early identification of AD risk paramount to slowing its progression.Both have been linked to damaging and killing neurons, resulting in progressive cognitive dysfunction.
Study Explains How Eyes Might be Windows to the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease
Study Explains How Eyes Might be Windows to the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

The new study focuses on pupillary responses which are driven by the locus coeruleus (LC), a cluster of neurons in the brainstem involved in regulating arousal and also modulating cognitive function. Tau is the earliest occurring known biomarker for AD; it first appears in the LC; and it is more strongly associated with cognition than amyloid-beta. The study was led by first author William S. Kremen, PhD, and senior author Carol E. Franz, PhD, both professors of psychiatry and co-directors of the Center for Behavior Genetics of Aging at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

Show Full Article


The LC drives pupillary response -- the changing diameter of the eyes' pupils -- during cognitive tasks. (Pupils get bigger the more difficult the brain task.) In previously published work, the researchers had reported that adults with mild cognitive impairment, often a precursor to AD, displayed greater pupil dilation and cognitive effort than cognitively normal individuals, even if both groups produced equivalent results. Critically, in the latest paper, the scientists link pupillary dilation responses with identified AD risk genes.

"Given the evidence linking pupillary responses, LC and tau and the association between pupillary response and AD polygenic risk scores (an aggregate accounting of factors to determine an individual's inherited AD risk), these results are proof-of-concept that measuring pupillary response during cognitive tasks could be another screening tool to detect Alzheimer's before symptom appear," said Kremen.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Quiz On Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. Participate in this quiz to find out how much you know about this debilitating ...

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator

Alzheimer's Risk Assessment Calculator is a tool to measure the level of Alzheimer's disease. It also provides tips to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

More News on:

Nervous TicNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Optic Neuritis

World Sepsis Day - 'Stop Sepsis, Save Lives'

Avian Influenza / Bird Flu
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive