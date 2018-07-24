Women were not aware that their decisions during pregnancy (like their choice of physician, the way their baby is observed in labor and positioning during labor and birth) is associated with their birth experience, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth.

Study Empowers Pregnant Women to Make More Informed Maternity Care Decisions

‘Women were not aware that their labor and birth experience is linked to many factors like their care provider (doctors), the way their baby is observed in labor and positioning during labor and birth. This study helps women to take more informed maternity care decisions.’

they lived outside major cities

could move freely throughout labor

received continuity of care in labor and birth

did not have procedures to augment their labor (such as having their "waters broken" or an Oxytocin drip)

did not have their baby continuously electronically monitored during labor

or gave birth not lying flat."

Research led by QUT Associate Professor Yvette Miller, from the Institute of Health and Biomedical Innovation, asked almost 6000 women about their birthing experiences in Queensland, Australia."We do this kind of research primarily to give women the information they need to make informed decisions about their maternity care," Professor Miller said."'Normal' birth was defined as an unassisted vaginal birth without induction of labor, epidural or general anesthetic, forceps or episiotomy."We partnered with the Queensland Registry of Births, Deaths, and Marriages to survey almost 6000 women who gave birth over a four-month period in Queensland. Women reported features of their experience alongside the four aspects of normal birth: onset of labor, use of anesthetics, mode of birth, and use of episiotomy."Only 28.7 percent of the women experienced a 'normal' birth."Our analysis found that those who had received GP shared care, standard public care, public midwifery continuity care or private midwifery care were all more likely to have a 'normal' birth than women in private obstetric care."We also found that women had a higher chance of a 'normal' birth if:Professor Miller said research from Australia and several other countries indicated the majority of women report the desire for minimal medical intervention during birth."Rates of medical intervention in labor and birth have steadily increased in most middle- and high-income countries over the past few decades contrary to most women's preferences," she said."Analysis of 23 studies published from around the world found that only 13.8 percent of women expressed a preference for cesarean birth over vaginal birth.""Our other research has shown that many women in Queensland are not informed or not involved in decisions about the use of medical procedures that can affect their birth experience and outcomes."Women are especially uninformed about how the type of maternity care they choose early on in their pregnancy can affect their chances of having the type of labor and birth they want.""Queensland has published the Qld Maternity and Neonatal Clinical Guideline: Normal birth and other states have similar guidelines. Australia, the UK, Canada, are among those countries which have recently published policy directives to increase normal births."The underlying ethos of current policy directives is that birth is a normal physiological process and not a medicalized 'problem.'"Source: Eurekalert