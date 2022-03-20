Study: 55% of Indian Adults Face Trouble Sleeping at Least 3 Nights a Week

Advertisement

People are seeking ways to improve sleep habits* 72 percent of respondents surveyed said that insufficient sleep or poor quality of sleep had worsened their emotional state.* People in India are willing to take action to improve their sleep health to prevent it from further affecting their quality of life, with as many as 81 percent saying bad sleeping habits can affect their quality of life.* 34 percent were also aware that snoring was a sign of a poor night's sleep, resulting in 51 percent of respondents using sleep trackers to keep records of sleep patterns and 35 percent expressing interest in keeping track of their health during sleep.Despite these sleep challenges, only 21 percent of those polled sought help from a general practitioner or a healthcare specialist. Furthermore, 59 percent believe that snoring is a sign of a good night's sleep, emphasising the importance of raising awareness about sleep health. Many people are also unaware that the symptoms they experience while sleeping could be indicators of a sleep disorder such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).Mood changes such as irritability or depression, morning headaches, and excessive daytime sleepiness are the top three symptoms cited by both males and females surveyed in relation to their sleep. Despite this, 32 percent of those polled said they had never heard of OSA.ResMed, a global provider of cloud-connected sleep apnea devices and masks, hopes to use market insights to continue improving access to therapy outcomes for individuals and entire patient populations.Source: IANS