About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Study: 48.9% Increase in Opioid-related Hospital Admissions

by Colleen Fleiss on February 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM
Font : A-A+

Study: 48.9% Increase in Opioid-related Hospital Admissions

Opioid-related admissions spiked by 48.9% from 10,805 admissions in 2008 to 16,091 admissions in 2018, with a total treatment cost of £137 million.

The increase was 21 percent above the corresponding rate for all other emergency admissions in England and 40 percent higher than those due to alcohol or other illicit drugs.

Advertisement


The study, which was led by researchers at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and the University of Barcelona, looked at hospitalisation from the harmful use of opioids including prescription pain killers, such as tramadol and fentanyl, and illegal drugs such as heroin.

The analysis shows that hospitalisations increased most for individuals older than 55 years (160 per cent), those living in the most affluent areas of England (93.8 per cent), and those suffering from four comorbidities (627.6 per cent) or more.
Advertisement

Death caused by an overdose in opioid users aged 15 to 64 rose by more than 20 per cent between 2011 and 2016, but incidences have since stabilised to around 2,000 deaths per year. According to the researchers this could be attributed to efforts to reverse trends of opioid-related mortality, for example through increasing community access to the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

They say that mortality statistics likely mask an important aspect of harmful opioid use nationally, as most high-risk individual frequently require access to hospital services.

Dr Rocco Friebel, Assistant Professor of Health Policy at the LSE, commented: "We observed marked rises in hospitalisations between 2010 and 2013, mostly driven by opioid poisoning. This could be an effect caused by cuts to welfare support, causing rising levels of unemployment, poverty and related effects such as homelessness."

Even though prescribing trends have flattened in the past five years, the strength of prescribed opiate drugs has increased successively.

"Despite progress in addressing opioid-related mortality in England, the detrimental effects of harmful opioid use on population health, the NHS and public finances remain substantial", added Dr Friebel. "A more systematic approach is required to target people at risk from harmful use of opioids."

Source: Newswise
Advertisement
<< Inhaled Nitric Oxide Can Kill COVID- 19 Virus

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
Relationship Distress May Cause Mental Health Challenges
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2022: Invest Don't Rest
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
Horse Gram Health Benefits and Ways to Cook the Gram
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as ......
Study Says 20% Opioid-naive Patients Use Opioids Three Months After Surgery
Study Says 20% Opioid-naive Patients Use Opioids Three Months After Surgery
Smokers, patients with bipolar disorder, depression, pulmonary hypertension are at higher risk for ....
Vitamin D Deficiency may Up Opioids Addiction
Vitamin D Deficiency may Up Opioids Addiction
Lack of vitamin D strongly exaggerates the craving for and effects of opioids, boosting the risk ......
Reducing Use Of Opioids Post-Surgery
Reducing Use Of Opioids Post-Surgery
New guideline for post-surgery opioid use is based on the number of pills administered to the ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)