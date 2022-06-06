Students in Kerala Test Positive for Norovirus

In Kerala, two lower primary school students have tested positive for Norovirus.



The samples of 42 students admitted to the hospital here were tested after they complained of diarrhea and vomiting. Of the 42 samples, two tested positive for the Norovirus.

‘The National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention stated that to keep Norovirus at bay, regular washing of hands is required and fruits and vegetables must be rinsed in hot water properly. ’