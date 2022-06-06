About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Students in Kerala Test Positive for Norovirus

by Colleen Fleiss on June 6, 2022 at 7:49 PM
In Kerala, two lower primary school students have tested positive for Norovirus.

The samples of 42 students admitted to the hospital here were tested after they complained of diarrhea and vomiting. Of the 42 samples, two tested positive for the Norovirus.

Norovirus

Norovirus


Norovirus or winter vomiting bug, the virus that spoils your vacation, is the leading cause of food-borne disease and a major cause of food contamination.
All the students whose samples were tested, studied at LMLP school, Uchakada, Vizhinjam.

Norovirus in Kerala

State health department officials said that the Norovirus spreads through water and food particles.

Health officials said that the norovirus infection generally lasts only for two days and that there are not many after-effects.

However, the health officials said that Norovirus could cause dehydration in very young and old people, and in some patients, bodies will remain weak for one more week after contracting infection.

Source: IANS
Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation


Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.
Edible Coating Made with Green Tea Extract can Kill Norovirus, Bacteria

Edible Coating Made with Green Tea Extract can Kill Norovirus, Bacteria


Infusing prepared foods with an edible coating containing green tea extract may reduce consumers' chances of catching the highly contagious norovirus by consuming contaminated food, reports a new study
