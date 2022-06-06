Students in Kerala Test Positive for Norovirus

In Kerala, two lower primary school students have tested positive for Norovirus.
The samples of 42 students admitted to the hospital here were tested after they complained of diarrhea and vomiting. Of the 42 samples, two tested positive for the Norovirus.
All the students whose samples were tested, studied at LMLP school, Uchakada, Vizhinjam.
Norovirus in KeralaState health department officials said that the Norovirus spreads through water and food particles.
Health officials said that the norovirus infection generally lasts only for two days and that there are not many after-effects.
However, the health officials said that Norovirus could cause dehydration in very young and old people, and in some patients, bodies will remain weak for one more week after contracting infection.
Source: IANS