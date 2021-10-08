by Dr Jayashree on  August 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM Mental Health News
Struggling Mental Health System
Chronic underfunding of existing frontline services and a lack of psychiatrists can disturb a struggling mental health sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has warned the House Select Committee on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention that Australia's mental health system is suffering from underfunding at all sector and government levels, even before the impact of COVID-19 is felt.

The situation in public mental health is even worse, landing more people with severe mental health conditions in already over-stretched hospital emergency departments.


There are not enough psychiatrists in Australia so there is an increased demand for their services generated by the pandemic. An alternative to emergency departments treating people experiencing acute mental ill-health is needed immediately.

The mental health admissions to hospitals are increasing at an average rate of 4.8 per cent each year from 2013-14 and the five following years, so that's a total growth of 26.4 per cent over five years from 2013.People with mental health conditions are also staying longer in hospital.

The latest budget allocated $11 million for 30 new psychiatry training places. Though this is welcomed, it is inadequate in the face of current and future needs. They need at least 260 by the year 2025.

"And we need to understand there is very high demand for mental health services in regional and rural areas and getting the workforce into these places requires urgent attention," Dr Khorshid said.

Optimal mental health care is patient-centred, and General Practice has an essential role in responding to and coordinating treatment and care for people experiencing mental ill-health.

General Practitioners are frequently the first point of contact on someone's mental health journey and they need to be resourced to provide appropriate care and treatment pathways.

Investing in well-designed, medically governed health teams can result in better health outcomes and General Practice can oversee stronger coordination of older persons' mental health, mental health nurses, psychologists, paediatricians, counsellors and drug, alcohol and gambling support. These supports are all key aspects of a patient-centred mental health system.



Source: Medindia

