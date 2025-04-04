Stronger With Age: Muscle Strength Never Retires

Stay Strong as You Age: Older adults may not need extra recovery time and could achieve better results with regular exercise.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Advancing Age Is Not Associated With Greater Exercise-Induced Muscle Damage



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Muscle soreness in older adults is up to 62% lower 72 hours after exercise compared to younger individuals. #exercise #MuscleSoreness #MuscleStrength #medindia’

Muscle soreness in older adults is up to 62% lower 72 hours after exercise compared to younger individuals. #exercise #MuscleSoreness #MuscleStrength #medindia’

Advertisement

Muscle Strength Has No Age Limit

Advertisement

Move More, Age Less

Advertisement

Muscles Don’t Age: Keep Moving

Muscle Strength Doesn’t Retire

Muscle Strength Doesn’t Decline with Age After Exercise

Advancing Age Is Not Associated With Greater Exercise-Induced Muscle Damage - (https://journals.humankinetics.com/view/journals/japa/aop/article-10.1123-japa.2024-0165/article-10.1123-japa.2024-0165.xml)

Staying active as you age can help you live longer and healthier and recovery might be easier than you think.Older adults have less muscle soreness after exercise, challenging the common belief that aging muscles are weaker, reports a new study.The study entitled “Advancing age is not associated with greater exercise-induced muscle damage” is published in the).Younger adults were categorized as between 18 to 25 and older adults more than 35 years old.The research co-authored by Lancaster University provides a comprehensive analysis of how aging affects muscle function, soreness, and biochemical markers of muscle damage after exercise. By pooling data from 36 studies, researchers found thatOne striking discovery was that muscle soreness was consistently lower in older adults, with reductions of around 34% at 48 hours and 62% at 72 hours compared with younger individuals. Creatine kinase levels, an indicator of muscle damage, were approximately 28% lower in older adults at 24 hours post-exercise.The findings suggest that, despite physiological changes with age, muscle resilience remains relatively stable, allowing older individuals to continue engaging in regular physical activity without increased concern for prolonged weakness or loss of function.Interestingly, sex appeared to play a role in muscle function recovery, with males showing slightly greater decreases in muscle function after exercise than females. There was no observed impact of upper- or lower-body or exercise type (resistance training or endurance training) on muscle damage markersSenior author Dr. Lawrence Hayes from Lancaster Medical School said: “These findings are significant because they challenge the widespread belief that aging muscles recover more slowly or are more prone to exercise-induced damage. This misconception often discourages older adults from engaging in regular physical activity due to fears of prolonged soreness or weakness.”If older individuals experience less muscle damage symptoms than previously thought, recovery strategies, training programs, and post-exercise care could be adjusted accordingly. For example, older adults may not require significantly prolonged recovery periods compared with younger individuals, potentially allowing for more frequent or intense training sessions, leading to better long-term health outcomes.Overall, this study reinforces the importance of staying active throughout life and dispels myths that ageing equates to frailty or impaired recovery. These findings could contribute to greater participation in fitness activities among older adults, improving overall health, mobility, and quality of life in aging populations.Dr. Hayes said: “This means exercise has no age limit so move more to live longer and healthier. Aim for 150 minutes of activity each week, add strength training twice per week, and most importantly, find a workout you love. When you enjoy it, you're more likely to stick with it.”Source-Lancaster University