Strong Nursing Sector Essential for Healthcare Sector, Says MoS Health

Nurses are the Backbone of the Healthcare Industry

Signifying the crucial role played by the nursing fraternity, she said: "Nursing is an art, science, and spirit that combines all aspects harmoniously. An educated nurse must also possess spiritual qualities to serve humanity by giving the patient remedial care and meeting their medical needs."Nurses take tireless care of all the needs of the patients. This is also seen during the Covid pandemic where the role played by the nursing community in such difficult times is simply remarkable," she added while addressing the Lamp lighting ceremony at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's School of Nursing for its 66th batch today.The Lamp Lighting ceremony formally recognizes the student's entry into the nursing profession.Reiterating the Central government's dedication for holistic development of health sector in the country, Pawar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working towards robust healthcare ecosystem in the country and also emphasizes on preventive care while also giving priority to modern treatment facilities.Efforts are also being made to increase the number of doctors and nurses rapidly, besides taking the benefits of health facilities to the masses and reducing the cost of treatment of the poor, she added.Source: IANS