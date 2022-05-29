About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Strong Nursing Sector Essential for Healthcare Sector, Says MoS Health

by Colleen Fleiss on May 29, 2022 at 11:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Strong Nursing Sector Essential for Healthcare Sector, Says MoS Health

Union Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, a robust nursing sector is essential for a strong healthcare sector.

Pawar added that better health services could be provided by investing in nursing. This will lead to disease prevention, which will help achieve our universal health coverage objectives.

Nursing Home Care

Nursing Home Care


Nursing Home Care was initiated with the noble intention of looking after people who needed constant care and medical attention in a safe and clean environment.
Advertisement


She also emphasized that significant changes are happening in nurses' roles. These changes would also improve their contribution internationally, and India's nurses have always earned tremendous goodwill in all parts of the world.

Signifying the crucial role played by the nursing fraternity, she said: "Nursing is an art, science, and spirit that combines all aspects harmoniously. An educated nurse must also possess spiritual qualities to serve humanity by giving the patient remedial care and meeting their medical needs.
World Diabetes Day: Focus on Nurses and Diabetes

World Diabetes Day: Focus on Nurses and Diabetes


World Diabetes Day is celebrated on 14th November every year. It aims to raise awareness about the dangers of diabetes and highlights prevention and control strategies to manage the disease.
Advertisement

Nurses are the Backbone of the Healthcare Industry

"Nurses take tireless care of all the needs of the patients. This is also seen during the Covid pandemic where the role played by the nursing community in such difficult times is simply remarkable," she added while addressing the Lamp lighting ceremony at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's School of Nursing for its 66th batch today.

The Lamp Lighting ceremony formally recognizes the student's entry into the nursing profession.

Reiterating the Central government's dedication for holistic development of health sector in the country, Pawar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working towards robust healthcare ecosystem in the country and also emphasizes on preventive care while also giving priority to modern treatment facilities.

Efforts are also being made to increase the number of doctors and nurses rapidly, besides taking the benefits of health facilities to the masses and reducing the cost of treatment of the poor, she added.

Source: IANS
International Nurses Day 2022: Nursing Sector Building Block Of Strong Healthcare Sector

International Nurses Day 2022: Nursing Sector Building Block Of Strong Healthcare Sector


A strong nursing sector is an important building block of a strong healthcare sector. Nurses are the foundation of hospitals.
Advertisement

Nurses as Parents Exemplify Association Between Poor Sleep and Daily Stress: Study

Nurses as Parents Exemplify Association Between Poor Sleep and Daily Stress: Study


Nurses who are parents are more susceptible than other groups to daily stress aggravated by sleep deprivation, revealed paper.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 —
World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2022 — "Connections"
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Monkeypox Outbreak: What it is, How Does it Spread & the Prevention
Seasonal Allergy Medications
Seasonal Allergy Medications
View all
Recommended Reading
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaAwareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and DefinitionsHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions Nursing Home Care Health Insurance - India 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood - Sugar Chart Color Blindness Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close