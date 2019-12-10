Strong Family Ties During Teen Years may Help Ward Off Depression in Later Life

Close family relationships decrease the risks of depression during adolescence, a life stage when depression often begins, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The study examined differences between males and females in depressive symptoms by levels of positive family relationships during adolescence as measured by family cohesion (adolescent reports about how much their family understood them, had fun, and paid attention to them) and the absence of parent-child conflict (adolescent reports of a serious argument in the past month over their behavior).



The reduction in depressive symptoms associated with positive adolescent family relationships was greater for females than males during adolescence and into the early 20s but then leveled out to be equally beneficial for males and females throughout young adulthood into midlife.



Limitations of the study include a self-reported measure of depressive symptoms, and preadolescent family relationships that weren't examined.



