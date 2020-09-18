Stroke Scans Reveal COVID-19 Infection

In the study, three London Hyper-Acute Stroke Units examined 225 patients. The emergency stroke scan consisted of a computed tomography (CT) of the head and neck blood vessels.
‘Emergency scans that include computed tomography (CT) of the head and neck blood vessels intended to detect stroke can detect COVID-19 infection.’
Dr Booth disclosed the results revealing that COVID-19 can be diagnosed reliably and accurately when these changes are visible on the top of the lungs during the emergency scan and even increased mortality can be predicted.
"This is particularly relevant given the limitations of currently available Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing as it takes time to complete the test and sometimes it is inaccurate,"
Dr.Booth said.
"Additionally, our data have prognostic information given the increased mortality in those with lung changes shown in our cohort. These are useful results because the changes are simple for radiologists and other doctors to see. This is "free information" from a scan intended for another purpose yet extremely valuable,"
he added.
The findings allow earlier selection of the appropriate level of personal protective equipment (PPE) and attendant staff numbers, triage to appropriate inpatient ward settings, self-isolation and contact tracing.
