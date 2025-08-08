Stroke Risk? What’s Your Blood Trying to Say!

A new blood biomarker-based tool reshapes how doctors predict stroke risk in A-Fib patients.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Multiple Blood Biomarkers and Stroke Risk in Atrial Fibrillation: The REGARDS Study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Stroke risk isn't guesswork anymore—your blood carries the answers hidden beyond age or history. #medindia #strokeawareness #cardiologyupdate#precisionmedicine ’

Stroke risk isn't guesswork anymore—your blood carries the answers hidden beyond age or history. #medindia #strokeawareness #cardiologyupdate#precisionmedicine ’

Advertisement

Blood Tells the Real Story

Advertisement

The Power of Prediction

Right Treatment, Right People Rethinking Anticoagulants

Smart Science, Real-World Impact

Multiple Blood Biomarkers and Stroke Risk in Atrial Fibrillation: The REGARDS Study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34325516/ )