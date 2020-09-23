by Iswarya on  September 23, 2020 at 1:18 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Stroke Patients with Novel Coronavirus Have High Inflammation, Death Rate: Study
Stroke patients who also have COVID-19 revealed increased systemic inflammation, more serious stroke severity, and a much higher rate of death, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Brain, Behavior & Immunity.

It is a retrospective, observational, cross-sectional study. The study used 60 ischemic stroke patients who were admitted at Birmingham Hospital between late March and early May 2020.

Ischemic stroke occurs when a brain's blood vessel is blocked by a clot, leading to deprived oxygen in some brain tissue. All volunteers were tested for COVID-19 at admission.


"The ratio of neutrophil numbers to lymphocyte number, or the NLR, as estimated from blood count data, is served as an index for the systemic inflammatory response," stated study author Chen Lin from UAB in the US.

"While other researchers have linked NLR with COVID-19 disease severity, refractory disease, and even as an independent factor for death, our study is the first to tie the NLR in patients with COVID-19, ischemic stroke and stroke severity," Lin added.

Out of the 60 patients who were hospitalized with an acute systemic stroke, nine were positive for a COVID-19 infection.

The four major findings of the research are: Patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 exhibited more severe neurological deficit at admission.

Second, All patients with an NIHSS score greater than four, including uninfected patients, had a significantly higher NLR compared to those with lower scores. The NIHSS is utilized to predict lesion size and gauge stroke severity.

Third, patients with COVID-19 had an elevated inflammatory response compared to uninfected patients.

Finally, stroke patients with COVID-19 had a higher death.

"This potentially intimates that the systemic inflammatory response triggered by COVID-19 can cascade from multiple components," Lin noted.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome
Beauty parlor stroke syndrome is a form of vertebrobasilar insufficiency that causes symptoms of mild to severe stroke after a hair wash in a beauty parlor.
READ MORE
Heat Stroke
Heat stroke is caused when body temperature or hyperthermia exceeds 40.6°C or 105.1°F. Heat stroke can be triggered due to overwork during summer months and lack of perspiration.
READ MORE
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Bell´s PalsyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress and the Gender DivideDeath FactsStroke FactsStrokeHyperventilationBereavement