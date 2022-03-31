Stroke may Increase the Risk of Heart Complications

Advertisement

Overall, among all stroke survivors in the study, about 1 in 10 (11.1%) developed acute coronary syndrome, 8.8% were diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, 6.4% developed heart failure, 1.2% exhibited severe ventricular arrythmias and 0.1% developed 'broken heart' syndrome within four weeks after the stroke.

People who developed atrial fibrillation after a stroke were 10% more likely to have a second stroke within five years after their stroke.

People with stroke and newly diagnosed cardiovascular complications were 50% more likely to have a recurrent stroke within five years after the first stroke.

These conditions increase the risk of disability or death in the short term, yet the long-term consequences for people with stroke-heart syndrome are unknown.says Benjamin J.R. Buckley, PhD, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral research fellow in preventive cardiology at the Liverpool Centre for Cardiovascular Science, the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom.Researchers analyzed the medical records of more than 365,000 adults treated for ischemic stroke at more than 50 health care sites predominantly in the United States, between 2002 and 2021.People who were diagnosed withwere matched to an equal number of stroke survivors who did not have these heart complications within four weeks (the control group).After adjusting for potential confounding factors, such as age, sex, and race/ethnicity, and comparing the stroke survivors who had new heart complications to those who did not, the analysis found:Buckley said.The study's results build on the understanding of the two-way link between the brain and the heart and extend this understanding to long-term health outcomes.Buckley said.Buckley said.Study limitations include that it is a retrospective analysis and knowing whether the heart complications diagnosed following an ischemic stroke were caused by stroke or rather contributed to the stroke, is unclear."This research underscores why it's so important for neurologists and cardiologists to work hand-in-hand with their patients and each other to understand why the first stroke occurred and perform a comprehensive assessment to identify new risk factors for another stroke and for cardiovascular disease that may require initiation of prevention therapies," said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., volunteer chair of the American Stroke Association Advisory Committee and the C. Miller Fisher Chair in Vascular Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. "The American Stroke Association recommends a personalized secondary stroke prevention plan for every stroke survivor."Source: Eurekalert