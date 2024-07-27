About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Stroke Care Gap: Disparities Persist Across the US

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 27 2024 11:29 PM

Stroke Care Gap: Disparities Persist Across the US
Hospitals in underserved communities are much less likely to achieve stroke services certification, hindering their ability to deliver urgent, lifesaving treatment, according to a 14-year study by UC San Francisco researchers. ()
By contrast, hospitals located in economically mixed or affluent communities were more likely to become stroke certified. Such specialized services are associated with better stroke care and patient outcomes. The findings demonstrate significant disparities across the United States in access to critical neurologic treatment, the researchers said.

Stroke
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
The study appeared in JAMA Network Open.

“Some hospitals do not have the necessary resources to treat patients experiencing certain types of strokes,” said lead investigator Renee Y. Hsia, MD, a UCSF professor of emergency medicine and vice chair for Health Services Research in the Department of Emergency Medicine.

“Our findings can help inform the adoption of broad-based social and policy interventions at the local, state and federal levels to promote equal opportunity and access to important community resources.”

Brain Hemorrhage Vs Stroke: Understanding the Differences
Brain Hemorrhage Vs Stroke: Understanding the Differences
Differentiating between brain hemorrhage and stroke is critical for timely treatment. Learn their distinctions and urgent interventions.

Enhancing Stroke Care: The Role of Stroke Center Certification

Stroke center certification, which was introduced in 2004 to improve the quality and coordination of acute stroke care, is granted to acute care hospitals that demonstrate the ability to provide specialized stroke services.

Researchers looked at 5,055 acute, non-federal hospitals from 2009 to 2022. They found that 6% of hospitals were located in the most affluent communities, 11% in relatively advantaged communities, 39% in mixed, 36% in relatively disadvantaged and 7% in the most disadvantaged. Hospital ownership varied: 57% of hospitals were not-for-profit, 17% were for-profit and 22% were government-owned.

Advertisement
Quiz on Stroke
Quiz on Stroke
Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the ...
After adjusting for population size and hospital capacity, researchers found that hospitals near socioeconomically disadvantaged communities were 20 to 42% less likely to obtain stroke center certification compared with hospitals near communities of average socioeconomic status.

“Hospitals with stroke centers that serve patients with a high proportion of commercial insurance and Medicare tend to be revenue centers, meaning they bring in money for the hospitals,” said Hsia, who is also with the UCSF Philip R. Lee Institute for Health Policy Studies.

Advertisement
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
“Whereas stroke centers in areas with a 'poor' patient payer mix – those with uninsured or Medicaid-insured patients with low reimbursement rates – will operate with much lower or often negative profit margins for those services.

Reference:
  1. Provision of Stroke Care Services by Community Disadvantage Status in the US, 2009-2022 - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2821490?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=072524)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement