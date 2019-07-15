medindia

Strict State Laws Linked to Lower Pediatric Firearm-related Deaths

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 15, 2019 at 2:34 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lower firearm-related deaths among children and adolescents observed in states with stricter firearms laws, finds a new study published in Pediatrics.
Strict State Laws Linked to Lower Pediatric Firearm-related Deaths
Strict State Laws Linked to Lower Pediatric Firearm-related Deaths

Furthermore, state laws that had been in place for more than five years requiring universal background checks for firearm purchases were associated with a 35% lower firearm-related death rate among children. The findings underscore the need for robust research to understand the interplay between legislation type and pediatric deaths due to firearm injuries.

Show Full Article


The cross-sectional study examined 2011 to 2015 firearm fatality data from the Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (WISQARS), de-identified data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about fatal injuries in the U.S. The team used the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence's gun law scorecards which measure the strength or weakness of state laws, with higher scores designating states with consistently strong firearm laws.

Some 21,241 children aged 21 years and younger died from firearm-related injuries over the five-year study period, or about 4,250 deaths per year.

"Firearm injuries represent the second-leading cause of death for U.S. children. That's about seven funerals a day for kids whose untimely deaths could have been prevented," says Monika K. Goyal, M.D., MSCE, director of research in the Division of Emergency Medicine and Trauma Services at Children's National and the study's lead author. "For every 10-point increase in the strictness of firearm legislation, there was a 4% drop in firearm-related mortality rates among children and youth."

States that had laws in effect for five years or longer requiring universal background checks for firearm purchase had 35% lower rates of death due to firearms in children.

"Our findings demonstrate a powerful association between the strength of firearm legislation and pediatric firearm-related mortality, Dr. Goyal adds. "This association remains strong even after we adjust for rates of firearm ownership and other population variables, such as education level, race/ethnicity and household income."

Just as a combination of evidence-based public health approaches - including legislation mandating seatbelt use - reduced mortality from motor vehicle crashes (6.1 deaths per 100,000 children in 2015 compared with 9.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2007), the authors contend that a similar strategy could help to inform decision-making to reduce childhood injuries and deaths due to firearms.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Child Behavior Disorders

Behavioral problems occur in children for various reasons including stress, abuse or inconsistent parenting. They must not be mistaken for misbehavior which children are prone to from time to time.

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Parents need to invest quality time in raising children and instill good values in their growing years.

Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to unhealthy habits during holidays can be more problematic when school begins. So, parents need to help your kids to break these five bad summer ...

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis

Pyloric stenosis in a child is narrowing of the pylorus due to which the milk cannot pass into the small intestine.

More News on:

Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Ear Blockage

Nutrition Care Process to Empower Dieticians - Interview With Dr. Esther Myers at ISPEN 2019

New Therapeutic Food Helps Repair Gut Microbiome of Malnourished Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive