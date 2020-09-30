Stretch marks are one of the most common factors of annoyance during and post-pregnancy and the easiest and most convenient way of alleviating these marks is by following a pregnancy skincare regimen, according to health experts.



Stretch marks usually appear on the belly, thighs, breasts and hips, during the second trimester since during pregnancy the skin undergoes several changes.

‘A blend of almond oil, wheat germ oil, olive oil, mango butter, kokum butter, and shea butter, and herbs like centella, pomegranate, and licorice helps in firming up sagging skin and also reduces the appearance of stretch marks naturally, according to health experts.’





"Skin tends to change during pregnancy, which means regular skincare routine probably won't be very effective. Hence, understand the nourishment that skin requires during this phase and choose a regimen accordingly," said Dr Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.



Babshet suggests an essential two-step skincare routine for stretch marks during and post-pregnancy for pregnant women.



Firstly, massage gently before bedtime: A massage is the most effective and safe way to reduce stretch marks. Indulging in a light massage every night before sleeping enhances skin elasticity and blood flow.



"The increase in blood flow also results in a lightening of the marks. New moms can include this as part of their bedtime routine with an oil specially formulated for stretch marks; preferably olive, wheat germ, almond, and sesame," she said.



Secondly, moisturise after a shower. When the moisture level in the skin is maintained, it not only results in soft and supple skin but also helps in reducing itchiness and the appearance of stretch marks, according to the expert.



Babshet also added that opting for a cream including herb-oil-butter complex helps in providing deeper moisturisation, especially when it is used after a shower.



Apart from a good skin care regimen, it is also highly important to take care of your health and body.



"It is advisable to eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Drinking enough water also helps keep the skin hydrated. Avoid eating junk food and eliminate caffeine from your diet," Babshet noted.







