Stressed Out? Your Gut Feels It Too!

Chronic stress can disrupt gut balance and trigger both inflammation and depression-like symptoms through a key protein called Reelin.

Did You Know?

Your gut and brain talk more than you think—stress can silence this vital conversation! #reelin #chronicstress #guthealth #mindbodyconnection #medindia’

Your gut and brain talk more than you think—stress can silence this vital conversation! #reelin #chronicstress #guthealth #mindbodyconnection #medindia’

The Gut-Brain Connection Gets Stronger

Reelin: The Unsung Guardian of Gut Health

When the Gut Feels It, the Brain Suffers Too

Healing the Mind Through the Gut

An Intravenous Injection of Reelin Rescues Endogenous Reelin Expression and Epithelial Cell Apoptosis in the Small Intestine Following Chronic Stress - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12480799/)

It is common knowledge that stress can cause stomach problems, but science is revealing the extent of this relationship. A protein known as Reelin, which is vital to the functioning of the brain, has been found to play a remarkable role in maintaining the gut. When the stress affects this balance, it could trigger both( ).Our gut and brain constantly communicate through the, a complex two-way network. During a chronic stressful situation, this relationship, commonly referred to as a. This enables the passage of the harmful molecules, triggering inflammation that may spread to the brain and affect mood.Reelin is known for guiding cellular organisation and communication of the brain. But new research shows it’s also found in the. Mice exposed toin experiments showedin their brains and guts, along with. This may indicate that reelin may play a crucial role as a stressor of intestinal and emotional disturbances.As reelin levels dropped, mice showed, such as reduced motivation and withdrawal. These results reinforce the concept that gut dysfunction can influence mental health and the other way around. Having a healthy gut may thus be of great importance not only to digestion but also to emotional well-being.This research sheds light on why treating mental health conditions may need more than just brain-targeted therapies.—through diet, probiotics, stress reduction, and possibly future reelin-based treatments—could offer ato better mental wellbeing.Source-University of Victoria