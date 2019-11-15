medindia

Stress, Plastic Additives Ups the Risk of Premature Birth

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 15, 2019 at 5:48 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Babies of mothers exposed to stress and plastic additives in the last trimester of pregnancy are at increased risk of premature birth, according to a study by Rutgers and other institutions.
Stress, Plastic Additives Ups the Risk of Premature Birth
Stress, Plastic Additives Ups the Risk of Premature Birth

The study, published in the journal Environment International, is the first to analyze a link between stress and phthalates - a group of chemicals in plastics, personal care products and electronics - and premature births.

Show Full Article


The findings are the latest in the Infant Development and the Environment Study, which tracked 783 women throughout their pregnancies between 2010 and 2012.

"Both exposure to phthalates and high levels of stress have been individually linked to births before 37 weeks gestation, but how these two risk factors may influence each other had not been previously explored," said co-author Emily Barrett, an associate professor at Rutgers School of Public Health and Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute.

"Our research suggests that the third trimester is the critical window for these risks."

People are exposed to phthalates by eating and drinking foods from containers and products containing the chemicals, through packaging and food handling equipment, through their skin in personal care products and in the air they breathe.

While stress itself is not related to the exposure of these plastic additives, stress can affect the immune system, lead to inflammation and change hormone levels, potentially making these women more vulnerable to the adverse effects of phthalates.

Barrett said other factors - how a woman perceives stress, how she uses social supports to lessen stress and the total number of stress events in her life - can affect how stress during pregnancy affects her child's health.

The researcher recommends that pregnant women limit their exposure to phthalates by eating less processed foods and reducing use of plastics and personal care products.

The researchers analyzed urine samples throughout the women's pregnancies for traces of phthalates and reviewed questionnaires they completed in their third trimester about stressful events - such as job loss, serious illness, family death, relationship difficulties and legal or financial problems - during their pregnancies. About nine percent of the women delivered prematurely, 70 percent of which were spontaneous.

"Mothers who had higher levels of phthalates in their urine and reported stress during their pregnancy as well were more likely to give birth preterm," Barrett said. "We think that stress may make the body more vulnerable to the impacts of chemicals in our environment, like phthalates."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Intra-amniotic Infection

Intra-amniotic infection, or Chorioamnionitis, is one of the common causes of early preterm rupture of membranes and is known to induce preterm labor.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

More News on:

Cesarean SectionLabel Lingo on Food Items: DecodedIntra-amniotic Infection

What's New on Medindia

Night Blindness

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs for Allergy

Loss of Appetite or Decreased Appetite - Symptom Evaluation
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive