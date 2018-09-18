medindia
Stress Over Fussy Eating Forces Mom and Dad to Pressure or Reward at Mealtime

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 18, 2018 at 11:51 AM
Stress over fussy eating prompts both mother and father to use non-responsive feeding practices such as pressuring or rewarding for eating, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.
Stress Over Fussy Eating Forces Mom and Dad to Pressure or Reward at Mealtime

Although fussy eating is developmentally normal and transient phase for most children, the behavior can be stressful for parents.

"These practices can reinforce fussy eating, increase preferences for unhealthy foods, and lead to excessive weight gain," said lead author Holly Harris, Ph.D., Centre for Children's Health Research, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia.

"Understanding why parents respond unproductively to fussy eating is an important step to educate on healthy feeding practices."

This study recruited 208 mothers and fathers with children between the ages of 2-5 years from a socio-economically disadvantaged community in Queensland, Australia.

Disadvantaged families are found to have higher levels of fussy eating and greater use of non-responsive feeding practices, but there is little understanding of what situations prompt this behavior.

In addition to information about themselves, the parents scored their perceived responsibility for feeding as well as their child's temperament. Additionally, they reported the frequency of fussy eating behavior and their feeding practices.

Questions included, "When your child refuses food they usually eat, do you insist your child eat it?" and "When your child refuses food they usually eat, do you encourage eating by offering a reward other than food?" Lastly, parents indicated how frequently they were worried about their child's fussy eating, their child not eating a balanced or varied diet, and how much food their child ate.

The study found that while both mothers' and fathers' reports of fussy eating were consistent, mothers reported higher levels of concern.

Research indicates gender assumptions place greater responsibility for feeding and the child's nutrition on mothers. Mothers are also more sensitive to a child's verbal and nonverbal cues. They are therefore more distressed by the crying, tantrums, and gagging as a child refuses food.

Feeding has a significant emotional component for mothers that may contribute to their using nonresponsive feeding behaviors out of concern for the child's welfare.

"Fathers more frequently used persuasive feeding practices, but their behavior was not driven by parental concern," said Dr. Harris.

"A possible explanation may be the fathers focus on practical matters such as ending mealtime after a long day at work. Acknowledging and addressing the underlying causes of non-responsive feeding practices used by both parents may improve responses to fussy eating."

Dr. Harris suggests that health professionals tasked with advising parents of fussy eaters might consider providing reassurance, education, and alternative behavioral strategies to support children's exposure to a wide variety of healthy foods.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Fussy Eating Toddlers - Blame It on Their Genes, Not Their Parents

Fussy Eating Toddlers - Blame It on Their Genes, Not Their Parents

Fussy eating habits in toddlers are related to their genetic make-up, not bad parenting or poor upbringing, researchers say.

Smart Ways to Encourage Healthy Eating Among Fussy Eaters

Smart Ways to Encourage Healthy Eating Among Fussy Eaters

Do you have a fussy eater at home? Fear of new and unfamiliar foods are a common problem leading to unhealthy eating habits. Here are some smart and easy ways to encourage healthy eating among fussy eaters.

Fussy Eating Traits in Kids Influenced by Depression in Parents

Fussy Eating Traits in Kids Influenced by Depression in Parents

Parents who display high levels of anxiety or depression during pregnancy or when their baby is young are more likely to have trouble getting their child to eat.

Mums' Diets Have Big Impact on Kids' Eating Habits

Mums' Diets Have Big Impact on Kids' Eating Habits

New research reveals that a mother's own eating habits have a direct influence on her child's eating habits i.e less consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

