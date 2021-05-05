by Hannah Joy on  May 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Stress Levels in Mothers of Preschoolers Increased During Pandemic
Twice as many of the mothers reported loss of sleep and increased stress levels during the COVID-19 outbreak, reveals a new study.

"Moms of young children are already less likely to get the recommended amount of sleep and physical activity than women who don't have children. These shortfalls could raise the risk for obesity and poor health, and the lockdown worsened the situation by increasing the levels of stress and household chaos," said Chelsea Kracht, Ph.D., a Postdoctoral Researcher in the Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

The bottom line? "Mothers, especially those with preschoolers, need a lot more than flowers on Mother's Day," said Amanda Staiano, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Director, Pediatric Obesity and Health Behavior Laboratory.


"There are a number of ways moms can reduce stress, such as taking a break from the news and spending a few minutes unwinding before they go to sleep. But what moms really need is more support, from their family, workplaces and communities. They need systemic change."

Dr. Kracht agreed.

The study findings support the necessity of providing mothers with reliable, affordable childcare options and a clear path to maintaining a healthy work-life balance, she said.

Mothers who worked remotely during the COVID-19 shutdown reported more household chaos than those who were not teleworking, Dr. Kracht said. This is likely because the first group of mothers had to supervise their children's remote schooling and telework at the same time.

Having fathers or other family members take on some of the childcare and housework would help mothers balance the demands of their careers and personal lives, she said.

The new study looked at the relationship between household chaos -- disorder, noise, and crowding - stress, physical activity and sleep for moms. Researchers surveyed more than 1,700 mothers of 3-to-5-year-olds during May 2020. Moms in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. participated. The study was published in the scientific journal Women's Health.

Around half of the mothers in the study got the recommended amount of sleep and physical activity. Mothers with higher stress levels were far less likely to meet the sleep or physical activity guidelines.

"One of our goals as a research center is to break the generational cycle of obesity," said Pennington Biomedical Executive Director John Kirwan, Ph.D.

"Research that shows how much the pandemic affected the health of mothers may help policymakers and providers take steps to better support mothers and avoid a related increase in chronic diseases like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Getting Enough Sleep can Help Teens Cope with Social Stress and Pressure
Coping with Social Stress: Sleeping well at night can help teens deal with social stress and pressure in a healthy way. So, hurry up, pull out your blankets, and catch some Zzz's to handle challenging social situations better.
READ MORE
American Heart Month: Try to Manage Stress, Stay Optimistic, Avoid Heart Attacks
February is American Heart Month. Let us join together and make a giant leap to fight heart disease by eating right, exercising more, reducing stress, staying optimistic, avoiding alcohol, and giving up smoking.
READ MORE
Omega-3 Supplements may Slow Cellular Aging
Daily omega-3 supplements helped the body resist the damaging effects of stress. Omega-3 supplementation disrupts the connection between repeated stress and depressive symptoms
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksIs Your Man Moody?Tired All The TimeWomen More Prone to Road RageQuiz on Weight LossStress