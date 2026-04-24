Stress + Late-Night Eating: A Risky Combo for Gut Health

Chronic stress combined with late-night eating may increase bowel problems like constipation and diarrhea and negatively affect gut microbiome health.

How Stress and Late-Night Eating Affect Gut Health and Digestion

Chronic stress is known to affect bowel function

eating late at night

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Yes, that late-night snacking is probably messing up your gut



Go to source Trusted Source

stress

Eating After 9 PM and High Stress May Trigger Constipation and Diarrhea

body mass index (BMI)

cholesterol level

blood pressure

constipation

diarrhea

Bowel Problems and Gut Health: The Surprising Role of Stress and Meal Timing

meal timing

stress, eating patterns and gut health are connected

Mind Your Mealtime to Protect Your Gut Health

Yes, that late-night snacking is probably messing up your gut - ( https://ddw.org/yes-that-late-night-snacking-is-probably-messing-up-your-gut/)

Watch out! Your gut doesn’t love the combo of stress and bedtime snacks. A new study highlights that, sometimes causing diarrhea or constipation. New research to be presented atsuggests thatmay worsen these effects and could also impact gut health and the microbiome ().said Harika Dadigiri, MD, resident physician at New York Medical College at Saint Mary’s and Saint Clare’s Hospital, and the study’s lead author. “And when we’re already under, that timing may deliver a ‘double hit’ to gut health.”Researchers analyzed data from more than 11,000 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine links between chronic stress, late-night eating and bowel dysfunction. Individuals with a high allostatic load score — the cumulative physiological stress as reflected in, and— who also reportedthan those with lower scores who did not eat late at night.Similarly, data from more than 4,000 participants in the American Gut Project found that people with both. These individuals had significantly lower gut microbiome diversity, suggesting thatmight magnify the impact of stress on the microbiome via the gut-brain axis — the two-way communication system involving nerves, hormones and gut bacteria.The study was observational, so the findings highlight associations rather than cause-and-effect. Further research is needed to better understand how. Still, the results underscore growing awareness of chrononutrition: how the body’s circadian rhythm impacts the way it processes food.Dr. Dadigiri is sympathetic to those who reach for late-night snacks after long, demanding days, and as a medical resident, she counts herself among them."I'm not the ice cream police,” Dr. Dadigiri said. “Everyone should eat their ice cream — maybe preferably earlier in the day..”Source-Eurekalert