Stress + Late-Night Eating: A Risky Combo for Gut Health

Chronic stress combined with late-night eating may increase bowel problems like constipation and diarrhea and negatively affect gut microbiome health.
Watch out! Your gut doesn’t love the combo of stress and bedtime snacks. A new study highlights that people who eat more than 25% of their calories after 9 p.m. and experience high stress are more likely to have bowel problems.
How Stress and Late-Night Eating Affect Gut Health and Digestion
Yes, that late-night snacking is probably messing up your gut
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“It’s not just what you eat, but when you eat it,” said Harika Dadigiri, MD, resident physician at New York Medical College at Saint Mary’s and Saint Clare’s Hospital, and the study’s lead author. “And when we’re already under
Eating After 9 PM and High Stress May Trigger Constipation and DiarrheaResearchers analyzed data from more than 11,000 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey to examine links between chronic stress, late-night eating and bowel dysfunction. Individuals with a high allostatic load score — the cumulative physiological stress as reflected in
Bowel Problems and Gut Health: The Surprising Role of Stress and Meal TimingSimilarly, data from more than 4,000 participants in the American Gut Project found that people with both high stress levels and late-night eating habits were 2.5 times more likely to report bowel problems. These individuals had significantly lower gut microbiome diversity, suggesting that
The study was observational, so the findings highlight associations rather than cause-and-effect. Further research is needed to better understand how
Dr. Dadigiri is sympathetic to those who reach for late-night snacks after long, demanding days, and as a medical resident, she counts herself among them.
Mind Your Mealtime to Protect Your Gut Health"I'm not the ice cream police,” Dr. Dadigiri said. “Everyone should eat their ice cream — maybe preferably earlier in the day. Small, consistent habits, like maintaining a structured meal routine, may help promote more regular eating patterns and support digestive function over time.”
Reference:
- Yes, that late-night snacking is probably messing up your gut - ( https://ddw.org/yes-that-late-night-snacking-is-probably-messing-up-your-gut/)
Source-Eurekalert