medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Stress in Small Kids Separated from Their Parents may Alter Genes

by Iswarya on  February 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol in young kids who are separated from parents, particularly mothers, could have a long term genetic impact on future generations, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.
Stress in Small Kids Separated from Their Parents may Alter Genes
Stress in Small Kids Separated from Their Parents may Alter Genes

In a commentary, the authors say that several studies show that small children cared for outside the home, especially in poor quality care and for 30 or more hours per week, have higher levels of cortisol than children at home.

Show Full Article


The authors of the study say that raised cortisol levels are a sign of stress and that the time children spend with their parents is biologically more important than is often realized.

Stress has been associated with children, particularly boys, acting aggressively. Not all children are affected, but an important minority is. Raised cortisol levels are associated with reduced antibody levels and changes in those parts of the brain which are associated with emotional stability.

"Environmental factors interact with genes so that genes can be altered, and once altered by adverse childhood experiences, can pass to future generations. Such epigenetic effects need urgent study", say the authors. Sir Denis added: "Future research should explore the links between the care of small children in different settings, their cortisol levels, DNA, and behavior."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Techniques for Stress Relief

Stress is a part of everyday lives. It can be beneficial to an extent, but when it disrupts the equilibrium in which our nervous system is capable of performing better, it becomes troublesome.

Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress

Stress is a part of everyone's routine life, but too much stress can take a toll on your body and mind. Choosing a hobby may help you relax and improve your mental health.

How Does The Body React To Stress

Physical symptoms of stress on the body are varied, ranging from hormonal changes to changes in the nervous system, manifesting as the flight-fight-freeze response.

How to Handle Depression and Stress while Going Through a Divorce?

Divorce or breakup can be stressful and cause anxiety, depression and panic. Simple ways can help you deal with depression triggered by loss of marriage.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsPalpitations And ArrhythmiasStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopauseHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksIs Your Man Moody?Tired All The TimeWomen More Prone to Road RageQuiz on Weight Loss
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Simple Beauty Tips to Keep Your Skin Young during Menopause

Living Near Green Spaces may Delay Your Menopause

Sleep Well at Night: Smelling Your Lover's Shirt can Help You Catch Some Zzz's
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive