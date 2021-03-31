by Hannah Joy on  March 31, 2021 at 1:53 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Stress, Boredom During Pandemic Led to Increase Use of Cigarettes
Stress and boredom during the outbreak of pandemic has increased the number of cigarettes smoked per day by nearly a third of surveyed Pennsylvania smokers.

Penn State College of Medicine researchers said understanding risk factors and developing new strategies for smoking cessation and harm reduction may help public health officials address concerning trends in tobacco use that may have developed as a result of the pandemic.

Jessica Yingst, assistant professor of public health sciences and Penn State Cancer Institute researcher, said smokers who increased the number of cigarettes they smoked per day could be at greater risk of dependence and have a more difficult time quitting.


Researchers asked 291 smokers about their tobacco use patterns before and during the early months of the pandemic including how frequently they used tobacco products, reasons why their use patterns changed and whether they attempted to quit.

Nearly a third of smokers reporting increased use due to stress, increased free time and boredom. One participant stated, "Working at home allows me to smoke at will rather than being in a smoke-free environment for 8 hours per day."

In contrast, 10% of participants decreased their tobacco use and attributed that to schedule changes, being around non-smokers such as children, and health reasons.

Nearly a quarter of participants reported attempting to quit smoking during the pandemic. A third of those who attempted to quit conveyed that they did so to reduce their risk of poor outcomes should they become infected with COVID-19.

One participant stated, "I quit as soon as I came down with a fever and cough. Clearly, I am aware of how detrimental smoking is to my health; however, I did not consider how it could make me more vulnerable to COVID-19 and its effects. I was terrified and quit immediately." Ultimately, seven people were successful in quitting all tobacco use.

The research team also asked the participants about their perceptions of health risks during the pandemic. More than two-thirds of participants believed their risk of contracting COVID-19 was the same as non-tobacco users. However, more than half of those surveyed thought they were at higher risk to suffer serious complications from COVID-19.

The results were published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

"Knowing the reasons for increased tobacco use and the motivations of those who successfully quit smoking can help us identify how to better address cessation efforts during the pandemic," Yingst said.

"New methods like telemedicine and increasing public health messaging could encourage people to stop smoking in the absence of public support groups or other in-person interventions."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Is Stress Good for Your Brain?
Some people report feeling no stress at all, but there may be downsides to this feeling of feeling always super-charged.
READ MORE
COVID Pandemic has Severely Disrupted Sleep, Increasing Stress, Medication Use
COVID-19 pandemic is seriously affecting the sleep habits, leading to further stress and anxiety plus further dependence on sleep medication, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Childhood Physical Abuse Linked to Teen Smoking
Kids who are at high risk of being mistreated at home, who live in poverty or have parents who use drugs or have mental health problems are more likely to start smoking, stated study.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Neck Cracking