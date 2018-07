The incidence of suicide among cancer patients may be reduced by adding mental health approach to cancer care, a new study finds.

Strategies to Prevent Suicide among Cancer Patients

‘Patient centered care, the use of comprehensive cancer centers, a distress checklist may reduce the suicide among individuals battling with cancer.’

For the study, researchers analyzed data from more than 150 hospitals in the Veterans Health Administration, with the goal of gaining a better understanding of health system factors that may contribute to death by suicide in patients with cancer, and to identify potential strategies for care teams to address this.using information from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines.The complete study is published in the journalSource: Eurekalert