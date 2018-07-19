Strategies to Prevent Suicide among Cancer Patients

The incidence of suicide among cancer patients may be reduced by adding mental health approach to cancer care, a new study finds.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from more than 150 hospitals in the Veterans Health Administration, with the goal of gaining a better understanding of health system factors that may contribute to death by



‘Patient centered care, the use of comprehensive cancer centers, a distress checklist may reduce the suicide among individuals battling with cancer.’ Suggested actions identified in the analysis include the use of comprehensive cancer centers and case managers for improved coordination of patient centered care, and the development of a distress checklist using information from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines.



The complete study is published in the journal Psycho-Oncology.



