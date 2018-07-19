medindia
Strategies to Prevent Suicide among Cancer Patients

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 19, 2018 at 9:12 PM
The incidence of suicide among cancer patients may be reduced by adding mental health approach to cancer care, a new study finds.
For the study, researchers analyzed data from more than 150 hospitals in the Veterans Health Administration, with the goal of gaining a better understanding of health system factors that may contribute to death by suicide in patients with cancer, and to identify potential strategies for care teams to address this.

Suggested actions identified in the analysis include the use of comprehensive cancer centers and case managers for improved coordination of patient centered care, and the development of a distress checklist using information from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines.

The complete study is published in the journal Psycho-Oncology.

Source: Eurekalert

