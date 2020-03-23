Strange Pneumonia Cases were Noticed in Italy Before China's COVID-19 Outbreak

Remuzzi said he was hearing information about it from general practitioners. "They remember having seen very strange pneumonia, very severe, particularly in old people in December and even November," the report quoted Remuzzi as saying."This means that the virus was circulating, at least in (the northern region of) Lombardy and before we were aware of this outbreak occurring in China."Remuzzi believed other countries can learn important lessons from Italy. The takeaways include how to swiftly convert a general hospital into a coronavirus care unit with specially trained doctors and nurses, said the NPR report.Italy reported 6,557 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, raising the total to 53,578 since the pandemic first broke out in its north on February 21. Last week, it surpassed China's death toll, making it the worst-hit country in terms of global fatalities. As of Sunday, Italy registered 4,825 deaths, while China reported 3,144 fatalities.Source: IANS