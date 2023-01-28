About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Strain in Coparenting Linked to Increased Depression in Dads!

by Karishma Abhishek on January 28, 2023 at 12:38 AM
Font : A-A+

Strain in Coparenting Linked to Increased Depression in Dads!

When co-parenting relationships are strained in the early months after birth, fathers are more prone to experiencing depression as their children reach toddlerhood as per a new study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

"We have a lot to gain as a society if we support coparenting relationships more during the early stages of parenthood," says Michael Wells, associate professor at the Department of Women's and Children's Health, Karolinska Institutet. "One way to do that is to screen fathers for their coparenting status during infancy and toddlerhood and to offer interventions aimed at improving collaboration and communication around the child if needed."

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Depression Symptom Evaluation

Depression Symptom Evaluation


Depression occurs due to alterations in the levels of neurotransmitters in the brain.
Advertisement


The Link to Poor Coparenting

Around 9-10 percent of dads experience postpartum depression, which is high compared with the overall population. Children who grow up with depressed dads are also at a higher risk of mental, emotional, and behavioral problems in their youth, according to prior research.

By identifying modifiable factors that reduce the risk of depression in dads, researchers hope to develop interventions that can prevent mental illness in both parents and children.
Clinical Depression

Clinical Depression


Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.
Advertisement

In the current study, 429 fathers of infants up to two years old in Sweden were recruited on Facebook. The participants were asked to complete questionnaires where they ranked symptoms of depression and the nature of their co-parenting relationships.

Data were collected at three-time points when the children were on average 8, 13, and 26 months old. About 20 percent of dads reported symptoms of depression at some point during the study.

Postpartum Coparenting Struggles Impact Mental Health

According to the findings, two-thirds of fathers with exceptionally poor co-parenting relationships during the first year after birth are likely to have symptoms of depression when their children become toddlers.

Conversely, fathers with higher co-parenting scores are more likely to have fewer symptoms of depression. The researchers also found associations between depression at earlier stages and worse co-parenting relationships later on.

"We found bidirectional associations between depression and poor coparenting, meaning these two factors seem to influence each other in both directions. However, the strongest predictor for the development of depression was a poor coparenting relationship in the early stages of childhood, as compared to the other way around," Michael Wells says.

In Sweden, fathers are currently screened for symptoms of depression three to five months after birth while mothers are screened when the baby is six to eight weeks old. According to the researchers, an effective depression prevention strategy could be to complement with additional screening and support regarding the co-parenting relationship.

The study has some limitations. For example, the participants had higher incomes and more symptoms of at least mild depression than the average Swedish population.

The researchers note that the study only looked at the experience of those who self-identified as fathers and therefore it is unclear if the results would generalize to other parents.

Source: Eurekalert
Talking Therapy can Reduce Depression and Anxiety in Working-age Heart Patients

Talking Therapy can Reduce Depression and Anxiety in Working-age Heart Patients


Heart patients can get rid of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety through talk therapy like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like ...
Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during the ...
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple ...
Depression

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the ...
Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and ...
Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. ...
Torticollis

Torticollis

Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at ...
Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Strain in Coparenting Linked to Increased Depression in Dads! Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests