Stop the Bleeding and Save Lives With a Perfume Ingredient

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on June 15, 2023 at 11:19 PM
A synthetic compound called dimethyl malonate - often used in perfume manufacturing - has the potential to stop coagulopathy that occurs while introducing a large amount of blood to those suffering a massive hemorrhage. Coagulopathy impairs the blood's ability to form a clot during bleeding.

This finding is part of a new study published in Science Advances that uncovers the cause of coagulopathy in trauma victims receiving a blood infusion. This study was conducted at Tulane University.

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Excessive hemorrhage after delivering a baby can be an emergency, leading to shock and even death if not arrested. Can this be prevented?
The chances of surviving massive blood loss from a traumatic injury such as a gunshot wound are around 50 percent. To survive, a patient needs two things to happen quickly: a large infusion of blood and coagulation at the wound to stop the bleeding. The problem is one of these solutions prevents the other (1 Trusted Source
Trauma-induced coagulopathy

Go to source).

Coagulopathy of trauma is a major contributor to mortality, but no treatment is fully effective. Researchers were getting 60 percent mortality with animal models. With dimethyl malonate, they got zero percent mortality, and the coagulopathy completely went away.

Perfume Ingredient Could Keep Gunshot Victims from Bleeding to Death

Trauma is a leading cause of death in the United States especially for children and young adults as a result of gun violence (2 Trusted Source
Mortality rates following trauma The difference is night and day

Go to source). Recent studies have shown that coagulopathy during massive hemorrhage treatment is most likely caused by the shedding of the glycocalyx, a barrier of sugars that surrounds and protects cells.
Nanoparticles Can Save Lives By Controlling Serious Blood Loss

Nanoparticles Can Save Lives By Controlling Serious Blood Loss


Nanoparticles are capable of aggregating at injury sites and helping in clotting. This helps control blood loss, and may save lives without need for major surgery.
In blood vessels, the glycocalyx lines the vessel walls and prevents blood from clotting. However, this is the first study to identify the cellular events that cause the glycocalyx to be ripped apart.

The study found that, during blood loss, a person's cells lack the oxygen to metabolize succinate, a key part of the cell's energy-generating cycle. Unable to be metabolized, the succinate builds up. When a large amount of blood is infused into a trauma victim - the succinate is metabolized too quickly, which leads to a change in the structure of the plasma membrane lipids (3 Trusted Source
Succinate metabolism and membrane reorganization drives the endotheliopathy and coagulopathy of traumatic hemorrhage

Go to source).

This exposes the glycocalyx, allows it to be chewed up by enzymes, and mixes the shreds into the bloodstream, where it prevents clotting. People have been trying to figure out ways to move the needle a little bit on the death rate from a massive hemorrhage for the last 20 or so years and nothing has worked.

Researchers are hopeful that understanding these cellular-level events can help to develop something that does make a big difference. In animal models, dimethyl malonate was effective at inhibiting excessive cellular metabolism, which prevented the glycocalyx from shedding and causing coagulopathy.

But more research needs to be done to determine if dimethyl malonate is safe for humans or if an equivalent drug that targets cellular metabolism can be developed. Researchers have established this pathway that causes coagulopathy, so if they can target it therapeutically with a pre-hospital drug or injection, they can hopefully save some lives.

References :
  1. Trauma-induced coagulopathy - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41572-021-00264-3)
  2. Mortality rates following trauma The difference is night and day - (https://journals.lww.com/onlinejets/Fulltext/2011/04020/Mortality_rates_following_trauma__The_difference.6.aspx)
  3. Succinate metabolism and membrane reorganization drives the endotheliopathy and coagulopathy of traumatic hemorrhage - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adf6600)

Source: Eurekalert
How to Temporarily Stop Soldier

How to Temporarily Stop Soldier's Bleeding?


The foam injections are basically polyurethane polymer which when injected in the abdominal cavity transiently prevents internal hemorrhaging of battle wounds and other injuries.
Smart Bandage Stops Blood Loss from Wounds

Smart Bandage Stops Blood Loss from Wounds


Newly developed microneedle patch was found to immediately arrest bleeding and promote coagulation of blood after an injury.
Recommended Readings

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Anosmia

Anosmia

Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste ...
Hemophilia

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.
von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth ...

Latest Clinical Trials News

Is Eli Lilly's Drug the Future of Obesity Treatment?

Is Eli Lilly's Drug the Future of Obesity Treatment?

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro may prove an alternative to bariatric surgery, stated clinical trial results.
Made In India 'Liquid Cornea' Will Soon Undergo Human Trial

Made In India 'Liquid Cornea' Will Soon Undergo Human Trial

After achieving an 80 percent success rate in treating animals, Indian doctors plan to advance to human trials for the liquid cornea.
How Targeted Therapy Achieves Responses Across Multiple Cancer Types?

How Targeted Therapy Achieves Responses Across Multiple Cancer Types?

Erdafitinib is the first approved FGFR-targeted treatment for advanced urothelial cancer, reveal scientists.
Parkinson's Disease Drug Ropinirole Slows Progression of ALS

Parkinson's Disease Drug Ropinirole Slows Progression of ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients' motor neurons responded robustly to Parkinson's drug ropinirole.
Nanorobots: A Revolutionary Tool in Targeting Fungal Infections

Nanorobots: A Revolutionary Tool in Targeting Fungal Infections

A new way to quickly eliminate fungal infections in the mouth has been developed by researchers at Penn Dental and Penn Engineering, using magnetically guided nanorobots.
