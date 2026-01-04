Stop Ignoring Statins! A Survival Tool for Low-risk Diabetes

Discover the life-saving benefits of statin drugs (cholesterol pills) for heart health in diabetic patients, even those at low-risk.

Effectiveness and Safety of Statins in Type 2 Diabetes According to Baseline Cardiovascular Risk-A Target Trial Emulation Study



. (The findings were revealed by a prospective study led by researchers from the University of Hong Kong. The paper was published by American College of Physicians inThe study found that cholesterol-lowering medications could remarkably halt the chances of, specifically in adults with type 2 diabetes.The discovery challenged previous assumptions on cholesterol pills and their effects of protecting the heart health. Researchers urge physicians to evaluate the efficacy of statins toBad cholesterol (LDL or Low-density lipoprotein) often contributes to the accumulation of fatty deposits in the blood vessels (arteries).Statins are a group of cholesterol medications that help lower bad cholesterol by blocking an. In this way, statins can reduce the amount of cholesterol or existing plaque in the blood and prevent new ones from forming.Type 2 diabetic patients naturally have a higher risk of cardiovascular events because high blood sugar damages blood vessels over time. Such a condition makes cholesterol management crucial in diabetes care, even in patients with normal cholesterol ranges.Therefore,Researchers from the University of Hong Kong and colleagues analyzed data from the IQVIA Medical Research Data (IMRD)-UK database to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of statin initiation for primary prevention among adults with type 2 diabetes stratified by predicted 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease.The study population included people in the UK with type 2 diabetes aged 25 to 84 who were followed for up to 10 years. None of these patients had serious heart or liver problems before the study began.The data showed that statins lowered the chances of dying from any cause and reduced the risk of major cardiac events for all patients, even those considered at low risk.According to the researchers, these data suggest that clinicians should consider the benefits of using statins in all adults with type 2 diabetes even when short-term predicted cardiovascular disease risk is low.Source-Eurekalert