About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Stop Being Busy all the Time to Enjoy the Immense joy of Self-Gifting

by Adeline Dorcas on December 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM
Font : A-A+

Stop Being Busy all the Time to Enjoy the Immense joy of Self-Gifting

Christmas season, the time of giving gifts, is here. Why don't you gift yourself this Christmas? As a new study highlights that self-gifting can make you feel more confident and valuable.

People who are feeling tense due to demands at work or home tend not to reward themselves with gifts, new research finds - even though a new product or visit to the spa might be exactly what they need.

Psychology Behind Self-gifting

"When people are anxious about money and time pressures, they believe that they won't be able to focus on the self-gift experience and therefore won't benefit, so they don't take opportunities to self-gift," said Jacqueline Rifkin, assistant professor at Cornell University's SC Johnson College of Business and lead author of "No Bandwidth to Self-Gift: How Feeling Constrained Discourages Self-Gifting," which published in the Journal of Consumer Research.

Listen to this News

Gift Cards Make Better Incentives Than Cash: Study

Gift Cards Make Better Incentives Than Cash: Study


Do you prefer cash incentives over gift cards? A new study finds that gift cards make better incentives than cash as it is connected to healthier outcomes in employee wellness programs.
Advertisement


"For example," Rifkin said, "if you were offered an opportunity to get a massage during a particularly busy time of year, would you do it? We find probably not, because you figure you'd be too stressed out and distracted and wouldn't actually be able to relax.

"The unfortunate paradox though, is that this way of thinking is counterproductive to wellness. It's when we're feeling the most crunched that individuals can actually benefit most from self-gifting," she said.
Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing


Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.
Advertisement

Researchers looked at time, money and mental health pressures, and how they all can make us less interested in self-gifting. In one experiment, they showed participants an ad for a fictional product and gauged their interest levels. For half of participants, they added a self-gifting tagline, which encouraged the product to be consumed with a happiness-based intention - 'Carve out me-time,' for instance, or 'create a special moment.'

They found that when participants felt more stressed about squeezed budgets, busy schedules, or lengthy to-do-lists, they were less interested in the products with self-gifting taglines. They purchased fewer of the items and indicated lower interest in trying them out. When asked why, people indicated that they wouldn't be able to really enjoy the experience.

Why is Gifting Yourself Important

Rifkin and her colleagues became especially curious if this line of thinking was right, or if people were accidentally undercutting their own happiness. They followed up with studies where people engaged in self-gifting experiences - attempting to create the special moment - to see how it affected their happiness. They found that the people who were initially feeling stressed were much happier and more relaxed after self-gifting. They felt less stressed and less crunched for time.

"My hope is that understanding these findings can help people challenge some of their internal narratives about when is vs. isn't a good time to do something for yourself," Rifkin said. "I know I have tried to change my habits a bit as a result of our research findings."

Source: Eurekalert

Listen to this News

Top 10 Tips For A Healthy Christmas

Top 10 Tips For A Healthy Christmas


Christmas is a time of indulgence. But still you can stay away from weight gain by following these 10 sensational tips this Christmas.
Advertisement
Green Christmas: Let

Green Christmas: Let's Celebrate an Eco-friendly Christmas


Green Christmas: Push pause on the hustle and bustle of the Christmas holiday season and take enough time to relax, enjoy and celebrate a sustainable and eco-friendly Christmas season with your family and friends.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Stop Being Busy all the Time to Enjoy the Immense joy of Self-Gifting Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests