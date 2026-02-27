Stomach Cancer Can Be Detected Early With This New Cell-Free DNA Test

A simple blood test may help detect stomach cancer early without invasive endoscopy.
A new blood test can detect stomach cancer early by analysing tiny DNA fragments, spotting about 7 in 10 early cases without the need for invasive endoscopy. Stomach cancer (medically termed "gastric cancer") is often called a “silent disease” because it usually doesn’t cause clear symptoms in the early stages. By the time many people are diagnosed, the cancer has already advanced, making treatment more difficult.
What Was This Study About?Researchers investigated whether a blood test could detect gastric cancer early in 352 people. Some patients had gastric cancer (approximately half were in early stages (Stages 0-II), the rest were in later stages (Stage III), and some were healthy.
This is important because detecting early-stage cancer is the real challenge. They separated them into two groups:
- A testing group to build the model
- A validation group to check if it really works
What Did Researchers Look for in the Blood?Cancer cells release tiny DNA fragments into the blood. The researchers studied several changes in this circulating DNA:
1. DNA “Switch” Changes (Methylation)
DNA methylation is like a chemical switch that turns genes on or off. They found:
- 42 specific DNA regions are chemically altered in cancer patients.
- Cancer patients had widespread loss of methylation across the genome.
2. Cancer Chromosome Copy Number Changes
Cancer cells studied in the research had
- Extra copies of some chromosomes
- Missing pieces of others
- Extras are mostly on chromosomes 17, 19, 20, and 22
- Losses mainly on chromosomes 3 and 4
Normally, DNA fragments in blood are a certain length. Interestingly, liver cancer cells showed shorter fragments, and gastric cancer showed more DNA fragments in the 150-170 base pair range.
This means different cancers leave different DNA fragment patterns.
4. DNA End Patterns
Researchers also looked at tiny 4-letter DNA patterns at the ends of fragments (end motifs). They found that 87 patterns were more common in cancer, and 71 patterns were less common.
These differences act like microscopic clues that cancer is present.
How Did They Combine All This Information?Researchers used artificial intelligence to combine the five features rather than using a single feature, namely,
- DNA methylation (specific regions)
- Genome-wide methylation
- Chromosome changes
- Fragment length
- DNA end patterns
That is considered strong performance for an early detection blood test.
Did Adding Gene Mutations Help?Researchers also tested for hotspot mutations and common cancer gene changes (especially in the TP53 gene).
- 31% of cancer patients had detectable mutations.
- No healthy people showed these mutations.
- Early-stage detection improved to 74%
- Advanced-stage detection improved to 77%
Final TakeawayThis new blood test is better than the older model because it finds more cases of gastric cancer, especially in the early stages, while still being highly accurate.
For patients, this means a simple blood test could one day help catch stomach cancer earlier, but more research is needed, and it cannot replace endoscopy yet!
By combining several tiny DNA clues in the blood, scientists built a test that can detect about 7 out of 10 early cases, offering hope for easier future screening!
Source-Medindia