Stomach Cancer Can Be Detected Early With This New Cell-Free DNA Test

A simple blood test may help detect stomach cancer early without invasive endoscopy.

What Was This Study About?

A testing group to build the model

to build the model A validation group to check if it really works

What Did Researchers Look for in the Blood?

42 specific DNA regions are chemically altered in cancer patients.

are chemically altered in cancer patients. Cancer patients had widespread loss of methylation across the genome.

Extra copies of some chromosomes

Missing pieces of others

Extras are mostly on chromosomes 17, 19, 20, and 22

Losses mainly on chromosomes 3 and 4

How Did They Combine All This Information?

DNA methylation (specific regions)

Genome-wide methylation

Chromosome changes

Fragment length

DNA end patterns

Did Adding Gene Mutations Help?

31% of cancer patients had detectable mutations.

No healthy people showed these mutations.

Early-stage detection improved to 74%

Advanced-stage detection improved to 77%

Final Takeaway

A new blood test can detect stomach cancer early by analysing tiny DNA fragments, spotting aboutwithout the need for invasive endoscopy.Stomach cancer (medically termed "gastric cancer") is often called abecause it usually doesn’t cause clear symptoms in the early stages. By the time many people are diagnosed, the cancer has already advanced, making treatment more difficult.Researchers investigated whether a blood test could detect gastric cancer early in 352 people. Some patients had gastric cancer (, the rest were in, and some were healthy.This is important because detecting early-stage cancer is the real challenge. They separated them into two groups:Cancer cells release tiny DNA fragments into the blood. The researchers studied several changes in this circulating DNA:DNA methylation is like a chemical switch that turns genes on or off. They found:This pattern clearly looked different from that of healthy individuals with cancer, leaving a unique fingerprint on the genome.Cancer cells studied in the research hadThey found:These changes are common warning signs of cancer growth.Normally, DNA fragments in blood are a certain length. Interestingly, liver cancer cells showed shorter fragments, and gastric cancer showed more DNA fragments in theThis meansResearchers also looked at tiny 4-letter DNA patterns at the ends of fragments (end motifs). They found thatThese differences act like microscopic clues that cancer is present.Researchers used artificial intelligence to combine the five features rather than using a single feature, namely,In the validation group, they checked if the results are reliable for the question of study and foundThat is considered strong performance for an early detection blood test.Researchers also tested for hotspot mutations and common cancer gene changes (especially in the TP53 gene).When they combined mutation testing with the DNA pattern model:So combining both approaches worked better than either alone.This new blood test is better than the older model because it finds more cases of gastric cancer, especially in the early stages, while still being highly accurate.For patients, this means a simple blood test could one day help catch stomach cancer earlier, but more research is needed, and it cannot replace endoscopy yet!By combining several tiny DNA clues in the blood, scientists built a test that can detect about 7 out of 10 early cases, offering hope for easier future screening!Source-Medindia