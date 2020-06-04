Medical Supplies Run Dry in Kashmir Pharmacies

The pharmacists said that the lockdown has sent supply chain disruptions across the valley. Most small pharmacies dependent on suppliers in bigger towns to replenish their stocks cannot do that just now."We will sell all the medicines that is available with us and as long as we get our supplies, administration should also try and help us, we get 95 per cent our supplies come from distributors in Sopore which we can''t get right now," said a chemist in Bandipore in North Kashmir.But the administration is making efforts to ensure there is no dearth of medicines.DC Srinagar Shahid Choudhary said essential and life saving drugs are received as per demand and regular supply will follow."J&K Government is augmenting supplies of protective equipment, life saving drugs and essential supplies. Tremendous efforts by resident commission, Health, IAF," Shahid Choudhary tweeted.Source: IANS