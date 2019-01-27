medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Stitch In Time Saves a Tanzanian Police Officer's Life: Delhi

by Rishika Gupta on  January 27, 2019 at 10:53 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

blood clot condition.

Jane Gumbo, 42, weighed 123 kilograms and was suffering from deep vein thrombosis, a clot in the heart and pulmonary embolism.
Stitch In Time Saves a Tanzanian Police Officer's Life: Delhi
Stitch In Time Saves a Tanzanian Police Officer's Life: Delhi

She had a big ball-like clot in her heart which was bobbling in the ventricle almost at the verge of blocking the pulmonary artery (the main artery which goes from heart to the lung) and lungs were studded with blood clots.

Considering her critical condition and very poor chances of survival, surgeons turned her down for surgery as there was a very high risk for open heart surgery.

When Gumbo was admitted at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here, she had severe breathlessness and was in cardiogenic shock and had very low oxygen concentration in the blood.

"Post investigation we found that she had large blood clots in both legs, a big clot in the right ventricle and both lungs. Considering the criticality of her situation, surgeons refused to operate on her as the mortality rate is high during surgery," N.N. Khanna, Senior Consultant (Interventional Cardiologist and Endovascular Specialist) at the hospital, said in a statement.

The clot in the heart was of the size of a table tennis ball and if it had moved towards the pulmonary artery it would have blocked the outflow of the heart like a ball valve suddenly and completely and she would have died in less than a minute, the doctor said.

Khanna said her "femoral vein was first punctured for preventing the movement of clots from legs to heart and lungs".

"Later, clot-busting drug called Tissue Plasminogen Activator (TPA) was given by catheters placed directly on the clots to open the blocked lung arteries and to carefully dissolve the clot in the heart under supervision.

"The procedure continued for 96 hours with continuous monitoring of the status of lysis of the clots by imaging and measuring serum fibrinogen levels of the blood to avoid the risk of major bleeding. Eventually, the clots in the heart and lungs got dissolved."

Despite being a critical procedure, the patient was not given even a single incision and the entire procedure was through a key hole endovascular technique and post procedure, she recovered in less than 24 hours.

"Gumbo is doing fine now and requires no further treatment except for oral medicines," Khanna said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Oral HRT raises the Risk of Blood Clots in Women

Oral HRT increases the risk of venous thrombosis or blood clots significantly when compared to other forms of HRT especially among postmenopausal women.

Heart Diseased Patient Coughed Up Lung-Shaped Blood Clot

A patient admitted for heart failure coughed up a 6-inch wide blood clot, that resembled the right bronchial tree of the lungs.

Drug to Treat Blood Clots in Cancer Patients

Apixaban, the new direct oral anticoagulant, was found to be effective and safe when compared to the low-molecular-weight heparin injection in treating blood clots in cancer patients

New Experimental Vaccine may Reduce Post-stroke Blood Clot Risk

The vaccine S100A9 may one day be able to replace oral blood thinners to reduce the risk of secondary strokes caused by blood clots, without increasing the risk of serious bleeding or triggering an autoimmune response.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems

Cantaloupes - The Healthy Fruit
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive