by Anjanee Sharma on  February 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Stimulation of Brain Can Improve Memory
A new study improved memory of complex (real events) by applying transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to the brain region and network responsible for memory.

"On a day-to-day basis, we must remember complex events that involve many elements, such as different locations, people, and objects," said Melissa Hebscher, lead author. "We were able to show that memory for complex, realistic events can be improved in a safe and non-invasive way using brain stimulation."

The study took place in a controlled laboratory setting with healthy young individuals as participants. The authors used TMS intending to alter brain activity and memory for real events. The subjects performed a memory task while in a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machine, immediately after receiving TMS.

The task involved watching videos of realistic activities like folding laundry or taking out the garbage to measure how memory works during day to day tasks. Subjects were then asked to remember and answer true/false questions about the videos' content from the memory task.

Multi-voxel pattern analysis (a brain imaging technique) was used to compare brain activity patterns when subjects watched a video to patterns when they remembered that same video.

Findings showed that study participants more accurately answered questions about the content of the video clips after stimulation. Memory network stimulation also improved the number of questions that subjects answered correctly.

Hebscher added that these methods could also be used to improve the memory of individuals with memory disorders due to brain damage or neurological disorders in future.

The study also found that brain stimulation led to the reinstatement of memories in the brain in high quality. Hebscher describes reinstatement as when the brain replays or relives the original event. After stimulation, a person's brain activity while watching a video resembled their brain activity when remembering that same video more closely.

Hebscher explains that remembering can sometimes feel like mental time travel and that stimulation enhances this 'mental time travel' in the brain and improves memory accuracy. She adds that these findings can aid the development of safe and effective ways to improve real-world memory.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation: A New Approach to Treating Depression
Transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS can make significant improvements in patients with severe depression who had failed to respond to other treatments, including antidepressants.
READ MORE
New Obesity Treatment: Brain Stimulation May Reduce Food Cravings
Obesity can be treated by stimulating the brain to alter its intrinsic reward system which may reduce food cravings. Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS), a medical treatment uses magnetic energy to stimulate neurons in specific areas of ...
READ MORE
Magnetic Therapy for Migraine
A magnetic therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) may be effective in some migraine patients.
READ MORE
Magnetic Pulse a Day Keeps The Migraines Away
People with migraines can be instructed to self-administer pulses (single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation or sTMS) with the device to treat migraine attacks as needed, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
READ MORE
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.
READ MORE
How Power Naps Help You Recharge
Power naps may not be a substitute for regular restorative sleep, but they can help you recharge during the course of the day, enabling better performance at work and improving your mood.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaBrain Exercises to Improve MemoryFoods to Improve Memory PowerLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)How Power Naps Help You Recharge