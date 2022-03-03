Stillbirth Linked to Chronic Diseases: World's First Discovery

Advertisement

The findings are published today in the journalThis has demonstrated that MFDIC is important for controlling the growth and development of the lymphatic vessels in the fetus for the first time.The Centre for Cancer Biology collaborated with scientists and clinical teams from the Women's and Children's Hospital, University of Adelaide, Belgium, Germany, the United States and Iran to make the breakthrough.Prof Harvey says.An SA Pathology research team headed by Professor Hamish Scott initially found the genetic link in an Australian family. Their international colleagues in Belgium, Germany and the US reported variants in the same gene, MDFIC, in several patients with the same lymphatic disorder. Prof Harvey says the disorder, known as central conducting lymphatic anomaly (CCLA), is one of a group of severe lymphatic disorders and may result in stillbirth, or severe chronic disease in affected children.Few effective treatments are available but with continued identification of the genetic causes of CCLAs, Prof Harvey says the next step is to develop new therapeutic drugs to combat the disease.Source: Eurekalert