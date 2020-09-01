medindia

Sticking to a Healthy Lifestyle in Middle Age Tied to Longer, Disease-free Life

by Iswarya on  January 9, 2020 at 10:15 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Healthy habits such as drinking in moderation, staying fit, and exercising for at least 30 minutes a day could extend people's disease-free life by up to a decade, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal The BMJ.
Sticking to a Healthy Lifestyle in Middle Age Tied to Longer, Disease-free Life
Sticking to a Healthy Lifestyle in Middle Age Tied to Longer, Disease-free Life

The number of extra disease-free years is around 7.6 for men and 10 for women, compared with participants with no low-risk lifestyle factors.

Show Full Article


Across the world, people are, on average, living longer. But as populations age, individuals often live with disabilities and chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Lifestyle factors such as smoking, physical activity, alcohol intake, body weight, and diet quality affect both overall life expectancy and the likelihood of chronic diseases, but few studies have looked at how a combination of lifestyle factors may relate to life expectancy free from such diseases.

To address this evidence gap, researchers analyzed data on 73,196 US registered female nurses from the Nurses' Health Study and 38,366 US male health professionals from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, who were free of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes at enrollment.

Five low-risk lifestyle factors - never smoking, healthy weight (BMI), at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, moderate alcohol intake, and a good quality diet - were used to calculate a healthy lifestyle score.

The sum of these five scores together gave a final low-risk lifestyle score ranging from 0 to 5, with higher scores indicating a healthier lifestyle.

Participants were assessed regularly over a period of more than 20 years. During this time, new diagnoses and deaths from cancer, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes were recorded.

After adjusting for age, ethnicity, family medical history, and other potentially influential factors, life expectancy free of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes at age 50 was 24 years for women who adopted no low-risk lifestyle factors, and 34 years for women who adopted four or five low-risk factors.

Similarly, life expectancy free of any of these chronic diseases was 24 years among men who adopted no low-risk lifestyle factors and 31 years in men who adopted four or five low-risk lifestyle factors.

Women with four or five low-risk lifestyle factors had 10.6 years' longer life expectancy free of the major chronic diseases than did women with zero low-risk lifestyle factors, while men gained 7.6 years' longer life expectancy free of major chronic diseases over those with zero low-risk lifestyle factors.

Men who smoked heavily (15 or more cigarettes a day) or obese men and women (body mass index of 30 or over) had the lowest proportion (75% or less) of disease-free life expectancy at age 50.

This is an observational study so can't establish cause, and the authors point to some limitations, such as relying on self-reported lifestyle habits and participants being mainly white health professionals so results may not apply more generally.

Nevertheless, the data covered a large number of people with detailed and repeated assessment of lifestyle factors over a long follow-up period.

As such, they say: "Public policies for improving food and the physical environment conducive to adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle, as well as relevant policies and regulations (for example, smoking ban in public places or trans­ fat restrictions) are critical to improving life expectancy, especially life expectancy free of major chronic diseases."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk

Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.

Promote Heart-Healthy Lifestyle in Schools can Prevent Cardiovascular Deaths

Education about risk factors of heart disease and encouraging a healthy diet and lifestyle should begin in school children in order to prevent heart disease in adult life, according to a recent innovative study.

Following a Healthy Lifestyle Cuts Down Diabetes Risk by 75 Percent

People who live a healthy lifestyle have a 75% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) than those following an unhealthy lifestyle, reveals a new study.

Mother's Healthy Lifestyle Habits Can Reduce Childhood Obesity Risk

Healthy lifestyle practices for mothers such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining healthy body weight, drinking moderate levels of alcohol and not smoking may reduce the risk of childhood obesity.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

From skincare tips to healthy living, its all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Healthy LivingGardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the OldYour Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being HealthyHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliAcute Coronary SyndromeNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Ketone Drink for Diabetes: New Way to Control Your Blood Sugar

Heart and Vascular System Physiology in Space

Mastoiditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive